Navratri 2021: Check Full List Of Navratri 2021 Colours With Date And Its Significance

Navaratri is considered to be one of the most auspicious festivals that the Hindu community celebrates with utmost devotion. This nine-day long festival which is commemorated and celebrated throughout India is now just around the corner. During this festival, people worship goddess Durga in her nine incarnations. The word ‘Navaratri’ means ‘nine nights', which signifies the nine incarnation’s triumph over evil power.

This year, Navaratri will be celebrated from October 7 to 15. Navratri starts with the first day of Shukla Paksha during the month of Ashvin, as per the Hindu calendar, which corresponds to September-October in the Gregorian calendar.

The worshippers do Pujas, sing prayers, fast, and welcome the nine representations of woman strength. However, the most intriguing feature of this event is that various colours are connected with each day of the festival in which several devotes dress according to the colours that correspond to that day.

Check the full list of Navratri 2021 colours, date, and its significance

October 7 is considered to be the first day of the festival, which is associated with the colour yellow. On that day, the worshipers will place the Kalash on the tithi (date) of Ghatasthapana/Pratipada. Additionally, the Shailputri avatar of Durga will be worshipped. Yellow, on the other hand, is associated with happiness and joy.

The colour green is specific to the 8th of October, and the tithi is Dwitiya (2nd day). Brahmacharini, the goddess Durga's unmarried avatar, is worshipped on that day. Green represents different parts of nature as well as its nourishing properties.

The colour grey is specific to the 9th of October, and the tithi is Tritiya (3rd day) and Chaturthi (4th day). Goddess Chandraghanta is honoured on that day. Worshippers also revere Goddess Durga in her Kushmanda avatar. Grey represents the defeat of evil.

The colour orange is specific to the 10th of October, and the tithi is Panchami (5th day). Worshippers celebrate Lord Kartikeya's mother, Skanda Devi. Orange represents light, wisdom, and serenity.

The colour white is specific for the 11th of October, and the tithi is Shashti (6th day). On this day, devotees worship Goddess Katyayani. White represents calm, peace, tranquility, and purity.

The colour red is specific to the 12th of October, and the tithi is Saptami (7th day). Devotees of Goddess Durga adore the deity in her Kalaratri avatar. Red represents both passion and fury.

The Blue colour is specific to the 13th of October, and the tithi is Ashtami (8th day). Devotees pay homage to Maha Gauri on this day. Blue represents heavenly power.

The colour Pink is specific to the 14 of October, and the tithi is Navami (9th day). On this day, devotees adore Goddess Durga in her Siddhidhatri avatar. Pink is associated with empathy and purity.

Lastly, The colour purple is specific to the 15th of October, and the tithi is Dashami (10th day). The Navratri festival and Durga Puja celebrations come to an end on this tithi. Purple is associated with ambition, goal-setting, and vigour.

(Image: Unsplash)