Nawab Malik Summoned After Sameer Wankhede's Kin Files Atrocities Case Against Minister

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede's kin Sanjay Wankhede on Saturday filed a case against Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Nawab Malik at the Washim district court under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The court has summoned Malik, who is also Maharashtra's minority affairs minister, on December 13, and asked him to respond to the plea.

Sameer Wankhede's father Dhyandev Wankhede had also filed complaints against Malik under provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Malik had accused Wankhede of forging documents to get a job under the quota reserved for the Scheduled Caste.

Bombay HC reprimands Nawab Malik for statements against Sameer Wankhede

On November 24, Nawab Malik gave an undertaking before Bombay High Court that he will not tweet against the NCB officer till the next hearing on December 9. This development came after the division bench reprimanded the state minister for not approaching the caste scrutiny committee but making statements on media regarding Wankhede's caste certificate.

Justice Madhav Jamdar, in an earlier hearing, had ordered Malik to do "reasonable verification" of facts before sharing anything which leads to defamation of the Wankhede family.

Earlier, Malik had shared the death certificate of Sameer Wankhede's mother and alleged that the document has been forged.

"Another forgery, Muslim for funeral and Hindu for the official document? Blessed is Dawood Gyandev," he had tweeted.

Malik had also accused Wankhede of tapping phones via two private persons. Malik said that he had received a letter from an unnamed NCB official who cited 26 instances of "fake cases" allegedly registered by Wankhede.

The Maharashtra minister has been targeting Sameer Wankhede since the NCB officer exposed a drugs-on-cruise case in which Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested. Later, Malik's attack turned towards former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and he accused the BJP leader of shielding Wankhede.