Nawab Malik's Judicial Custody Extended Till April 22 Despite Him Complaining Of Ill Heath

In a major setback for Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, a special court on Monday has extended the judicial custody of the NC leader till April 22, even as he complained of ill health. Malik was produced before Special Judge RN Rokade, designated to hear cases related to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002. As the NCP leader stepped into the witness box, he told the court that he has been unwell due to kidney ailments and that he has a swelling in his legs, reported PTI.

Malik further said that whenever he complained of pain in his legs, the jail authorities only gave him painkillers. "I want a permanent solution to my medical problems," Malik said. Malik's advocate Kushal Mor told the court that the Minister's plea filed before the Supreme Court challenging his illegal arrest and seeking immediate release is likely to be heard on April 22. Special Judge Rokade then extended Malik's judicial custody till April 22.

On April 13, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had provisionally attached properties belonging to Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As per the official release, the properties of Malik, his family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd., and Malik Infrastructure have been attached based on the FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The ED also revealed that the investigation in the case of Munira Plumber had revealed that her main property had been usurped by Nawab Malik through Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd with the active connivance of the members of D-Gang, including Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar.

Nawab Malik accused of violating PMLA

Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested on February 23 by the ED, who alleged that the minister was guilty of an offence punishable under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This came after Dawood's brother Iqbal Kaskar allegedly revealed certain facts about Parkar's involvement in usurping high-valued properties of innocent citizens in Mumbai.

The NCP leader was in ED's custody till March 7, before he was sent to judicial custody till March 21, which was later extended till April 4. His custody was extended yet again till April 18 during the hearing that took place on April 4.