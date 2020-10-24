NBF Deeply Concerned Over Mumbai Police FIR On Republic TV's Editorial Staff

News Broadcasters Federation (NBF), India’s largest industry association of TV news channels from across the length and breadth of the country, expresses its deep concern over the First Information Report filed by the Greater Mumbai Police officials naming the editorial staff of one of our member news TV channels – Republic TV.

Filing of an FIR under a harsh and severe law is a drastic and desperate measure against both the media as well as the common citizens at large. Journalist(s) performing their professional duty, within the ambit of law, by holding public servants accountable and unravelling the truth in the public interest should not be chained down by such attempts, as it is a threat to democracy.

Journalistic freedom should be respected as it forms the base of any democracy and the Freedom of Speech and Expression as guaranteed under Article 19 (1)(a) of the Constitution of India. We firmly trust the process established by law and the judiciary. Justice shall prevail.

Greater Mumbai Police officials at the NM Joshi Police Station, Mumbai on Friday, October 23, 2020, have filed an FIR naming Republic TV editorial staff accusing them for airing a television news report which amounted to incitement to disaffection among members of the police force and defamation of the Greater Mumbai Police department. The FIR has been filed on the complaint by sub-inspector Shashikant Pawar, who has accused the said journalists for an offence under Section (3) of the Indian Police (Incitement to Disaffection) Act, 1922 – a Central law, along with certain sections under the Indian Penal Code.



The News Broadcasters Federation counts Dighvijay, DY365 News, First India Rajasthan, Gulistan News, IBC24, India News, JK 24X7, Living India News, News Live, News Nation, NewsX, North East Live, Odisha TV, Prag News, MH One News, PuthiyaThalaimurai TV, News First Kannada, Republic Bharat, Republic TV, S Newz, TV5, and Twenty Four News among its members.

