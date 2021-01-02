NCB Arrests 2 Zambian Nationals With Heroin, Identifies 2 Reverse Routes Of Trafficking

The Narcotic Control Bureau has arrested two Zambian nationals and have seized 5.350 kg fine quality Heroin from their possession. The officials said, "with their arrest, two new reverse routes of trafficking were identified."

KPS Malhotra, the deputy director of Operation, NCB, said that his team intercepted the accused Zambian nationals at T-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport following a tip-off.

During the search operation, 5.350 Kg of fine quality of Heroin was recovered from them. The accused were identified as Mulapi Joshua and Mambwe William.

"Mulapi was held on December 25 and Heroin was recovered from him. He was hiding it in the cavities made inside his luggage bag. A complete network of such traffickers was identified and further information was taken. Following this, his aide William was also held on December 31. 700 gm of Heroin was recovered, which was hidden in the cavities made in his luggage bag," the official said.

The official said that with their arrests, they learnt about the reverse route of trafficking of Heroin into India.

The official said that Afghanistan is one of the major cultivators of Opium and engaged in production of Heroin. "The Border Guarding Forces had kept a strict vigil over the border and had made significant seizures of Heroin, both at the western frontier and the eastern frontier. The vigil of Border Guarding Forces compelled the drug traffickers to shift to some other route. Thus, the Drug Traffickers started pushing drugs into India through two different routes," the official added.

"Heroin sourced from Afghanistan and Pakistan is shipped via sea cargo to Sri Lanka and Maldives to evade detection. Then from the Maldives and Sri Lanka, Heroin is trafficked in India. Heroin is trafficked to African Countries from Afghanistan and Pakistan. Then through air route, with the help of couriers and passengers, Heroin is being trafficked into India. These are their two new routes," said Mr Malhotra. Further probe in the matter is on.

