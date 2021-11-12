NCB Records Statement Of Vijay Pagare Who Says 'Aryan Khan Framed' In Mumbai Drug Bust

On Friday, the Special Investigation Team of the Narcotics Control Bureau recorded the statement of Vijay Pagare. A witness in Mumbai's cruise drug bust case, Vijay Pagare's statement has been recorded on camera. Present at the time of the raids, Pagare, as per sources, has informed the investigative agency of how things unfolded on the night of October 2, and that Aryan Khan was framed. On the said date, the NCB under Mumbai's Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede had conducted raids in Cordelia cruise ship bound from Mumbai to Goa for an alleged rave party and had arrested 8 including Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan.

The case has now been transferred to NCB SIT from Sameer Wankhede. The case was transferred keeping in view the allegations of corruption and extortion levelled against Sameer Wankhede.

NCB's SIT takes over probe in Mumbai's Cruise drug bust case

After taking over the probe in Mumbai's drug case, the SIT team visited the Cordelia cruise ship on which an alleged rave party was held on October 2. As per sources, the 15-member SIT team including DDG Sanjay Singh visited the Cordelia Cruise ship. Sameer Wankhede and other officials also accompanied the SIT to the ship docked at Mumbai International Cruise Terminal. During the visit, sources say that the team checked the CCTV cameras and recorded statements of 4-5 witnesses.

Meanwhile, the agency has already recorded the statement of the main witness Prabhakar Sail. The independent witness had alleged that NCB's Sameer Wankhede and private detective KP Gosavi, along with Sam D'Souza had demanded money from Shah Rukh Khan for his son Aryan's release in the drugs case.

Next, the NCB is going to interrogate KP Gosavi, who is currently lodged in a Pune jail in relation to a cheating case. Also, Shah Rukh Khan's manager Pooja Dadlani will be interrogated in relation to the extortion angle of the case.

"We are looking into each and every footprint whether its digital or documentary. We are in touch with all witnesses. Only after interrogating every witness in the case, can we head to a conclusion," NCB DDG Gyaneshwar Singh said during the press briefing held on Friday.