NCP Core Committee Rejects Sharad Pawar's Resignation As Party Chief

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) committee which was formed to pick the successor of Sharad Pawar after the latter announced his resignation as party chief, on Friday rejected Pawar's resignation.

A core committee of NCP leaders including former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, former Union Minister Praful Patel and Chhagan Bhujbal, met at 11 am on Friday, days after Sharad Pawar announced that he would be stepping down from the post of NCP chief. In the meeting, the committee members rejected Pawar's resignation from the post of party chief and passed a proposal requesting him to continue to lead the party.

Speaking to Republic, NCP leader Mahesh Tapase said, "The cadre is not prepared to accept any other (leader) except Mr Pawar himself. We all spokespersons have given a written resolution to this committee that Pawar Saheb’s resignation should not be accepted... We are a party that believes in inner party democracy. We have every right to accept or protest any kind of resolution that is moved by the party. All the party workers have a very personal and family bond with Pawar Saheb."

Earlier today, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of the Nationalist Congress Party had said that Praful Patel would propose a resolution to reject Pawar's resignation and request the former Maharashtra CM to take back his decision. "In the Core Committee meeting today, Praful Patel will propose a resolution to reject the resignation of Sharad Pawar and request him to take back his decision," Clyde Crasto said.

Notably, Pawar on Tuesday sprang a surprise by announcing his decision to quit as president of the party he founded and headed since 1999 when he left the Congress to chart his own political course.