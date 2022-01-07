NCPCR Asks Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya & Manipur To Expedite COVID Vaccination For Kids

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the vaccination of children between the ages of 15 and 18 from January 3, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) wrote to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Manipur to expedite the vaccination of children in their respective states.

Earlier in May 2021, the NCPCR had written to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), and sought guidelines for the treatment of children considering the third wave of COVID-19. On May 13, chairperson NCPCR, Priyank Kanoongo, wrote to Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general, ICMR, "The ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a slightly greater number of younger people. The third wave of COVID-19 is projected to hit the country according to experts and will affect children, too. The Supreme Court of India has emphasised the need to prepare for the same. You may kindly appraise the Commission if additional protocols have been developed."

According to health experts, the third COVID wave has hit the country and it is necessary to focus on the vaccination drive to curb the infection spread. Some of the criteria to enrol to avail COVID vaccine for teenagers include, children must be born in or before 2007 to be eligible to get the vaccine; school ID/Aadhaar Card is mandatory for enrollment.

PM Modi's three big announcements:

On December 25, addressing the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made three big announcements:

Children between the ages of 15 to 18 will be vaccinated from 3 January 2022 Healthcare and frontline workers will be provided with precautionary doses from 10 January 2022 People above 60 years of age who have co-morbidities can avail a 'precaution dose' of the COVID vaccine on doctor's advice from 10 January 2022

It should be mentioned that amid the soaring COVID-19 cases, in a hopeful development, India successfully vaccinated more than 40 lakh teenagers who are in the age group of 15-18 years, against COVID, on the first day of the vaccination for youngsters on January 3 till 8:30 pm.

COVID situation in India

India on Friday, January 7, reported 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus infections with 30,836 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The COVID recovery rate stands at 97.57%. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the country reported 377 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally to 3,007.

To date, the country has administered 1,50,55,91,911 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

