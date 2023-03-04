NCPCR Seeks Action Against AAP's Atishi For Using 'images Of Minors' For Political Agenda

The Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police have received a letter from the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) requesting an investigation and action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for allegedly using children and posting their images on Twitter for political agenda.

The child rights body, in its letter, stated that it has received a complaint regarding Atishi's social media posts wherein minors are seen holding posters for Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia in schools. Notably, Sisodia, former Delhi Education and Finance Minister, was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Excise policy case.

NCPCR demands action against Atishi

The NCPCR further alleged that to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Sisodia, the AAP leader uploaded the images. "It is alleged that the said images are uploaded by Atishi Singh in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Case in furtherance of their personal agenda," the Commission said in its letter.

"The Commission also observes that the posts uploaded by Atishi Singh showing images of children clearly indicates misuse of the students studying in Schools in Delhi for personal agenda which may adversely affect the psychosocial behaviour of young children for the glorification of the accused person in liquor scam," it added.

The child rights body has asked the Delhi Police to take appropriate action under the Juvenile Justice Act and Information Technology Act and lodge an FIR against the AAP MLA for “misusing her position and power for her personal agenda by involving children, posting and using images of minors without their consent”.

(With inputs from ANI)