NCW Asks UP Police To Probe Video Of Jawed Habib Spitting On Woman During Training Session

The NCW has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the veracity of the purported video of Javed Habib spitting on a woman's head. Read on to know more.

Jawed Habib

After hairstylist Jawed Habib sparked a controversy post a shocking video that took over the internet, where he is seen spitting on a woman's head during a training seminar, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the veracity of the purported video. The incident occurred at a workshop being conducted by Habib in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

NCW asks UP Police to probe viral video of Jawed Habib spitting on a woman's head

Taking to Twitter, the women's commission tweeted, "@NCWIndia has taken cognizance of the incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @dgpup to immediately investigate the veracity of this viral video and take appropriate action. The action taken must be apprised to the Commission at the earliest." 

As soon as the video went viral, the woman in the video came forward to talk about her bad experience. She uploaded a video where she said, "My name is Pooja Gupta, I run a parlour named Vanshika beauty parlour and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Javed Habib." NCW Chief Rekha Sharma also posted the video on her Twitter handle and wrote, "We have already taken it up."

In the viral video, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair placed on the stage. Habib can be seen giving tips to the present audience at the event when he casually spits on the head of the woman. He can be heard saying, "Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai." The crowd present there are heard laughing and clapping after witnessing the shocking incident. 

Netizens, after watching the video, were left disgusted by the incident and extended their support to the woman. A Twitter user commented, "Jawed Habib, the famous hairstylist and businessman, is seen styling his client’s hair with spit. Even if someone doesn’t find it disrespect and offensive, it is extremely unhygienic and should never be tolerated." Another one chipped in, "Absolutely disgusting. And who are those people clapping? Really? REALLY?"

