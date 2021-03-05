NCW introduces course to impart digital literacy among 5,000 aspiring women entrepreneurs

On Thursday, the National Commission for Women (NCW) introduced a "business and management" course to promote digital literacy among 5,000 aspiring women entrepreneurs, as well as the third step of 'We Think Digital,' an online digital learning initiative established in partnership with Facebook and the Cyber Peace Foundation.

"Entrepreneurship is the state of mind which every woman has in her but has not been capitalized in India in a way in which it should be. Women entrepreneurship development is an essential part of human resource development," said NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

'Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship' program is introduced

NCW informed that a special chance will be given to the selected women entrepreneurs to get mentored and incubated by knowledge and mentoring partner under the 'Empowering Women through Entrepreneurship' programme. For the online training programme, the top women's rights body has joined hands with the country's top not-for-profit organization for small and medium enterprises which includes the India SME Forum and the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. The body has clarified that the programme will be sponsored by the National Commission for Women for the selected candidates (5,000), however, it will be delivered by the top management institute-IIM Bangalore.

'Development will be lop-sided without involving women' says NCW chairperson

Sharma added, "Any strategy aimed at economic development will be lop-sided without involving women who constitute half of the world population. Empowerment is the process through which women are made capable to gain access to opportunities and make their own decisions, and one of the best ways to empower them is by making them financially autonomous."

The third phase of a global digital programme-- We Think Digital-- will also be inaugurated by the commission aiming towards imparting digital knowledge and implementation of online resources and mechanisms for redressing grievances to women. The program is produced and operated by Cyber Peace Foundation and Facebook in states including West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Assam, Kerala and Bihar. Also, 60,000 women across India were provided digital literacy in 2018 under this program as 'Digital Shakti' campaign.

