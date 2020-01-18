'Iran, India Should Work Together To Expedite Chabahar Port Development': Javad Zarif

Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday said India and Iran need to work together on the procurement of equipment for the construction of Chabahar Port as well as the rail network connecting the Iranian port city to Zahedan. Responding to a question, Zarif said that the problem in the progress of the project is that India has found difficulty in procuring the necessary equipment for the port in spite of the US exemptions.

'We need to complete Chabahar-Zahedan rail'

"The problem is that India has found difficulty in procuring the necessary equipment for Chabahar Port in spite of the US exemptions on the same. The other problem is connecting Chabahar to Afghanistan and to Central Asia through rail. We need to complete Chabahar-Zahedan rail (network)," said Zarif.

"We have all the infrastructure for that. We need rails. We are in negotiations with India for providing rails. We produce our own rails but not as fast as we need for all the rail projects that we have around the country. So there are the two areas where India and Iran need to work together," he added.

'Want to take a leading role in peacebuilding'

The minister further said Iran was not interested in renegotiations with the US but if India wants to work in preventing the unrest and bringing the US back to the negotiating table, it would be ready for dialogue. "India is a dear friend of Iran and has good relations with the US, so it can get the latter to come back to the negotiations. But the most important priority for Iran is to have good relations with neighbours, stability in the neighbourhood and attract more investments in the country. We want to take a leading role in peacebuilding," Zarif added.

The Chabahar Port complex, backed by India, on Iran's coast along the Gulf of Oman is being developed to provide an alternative trade route between India and Afghanistan. In 2018, Iran and India had signed an agreement worth USD 85 million to develop the Chabahar Port. In May 2016, India and Iran signed a bilateral agreement under which India would refurbish one of the berths at Shahid Beheshti Port, and reconstruct a 600-meter long container handling facility at the port.

Under the agreement, India would build a 600-metre (1,969 feet) cargo terminal and a 640-metre container terminal. However, only a portion of the two berths has been finished because of deteriorating relations between the US and Iran after the election of US President Donald Trump in November 2016 that culminated with the reimposition of economic sanctions in 2018. In December last year, India took over operations of part of Shahid Beheshti Port.

(With agency inputs)