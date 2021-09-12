Neemuch Incident: MP CM Sacks Khargone SP For Lack Of Action In Kanhaiya Lal's Death Case

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has communicated the decision to sack the Khargone SP due to lack of supervision in the recent horrendous hate crime in the state. The CM said in a statement, “Due to lack of supervision in the recent incident in Khargone where a man died, we have decided to remove Khargone SP from his post. A judicial inquiry is underway. Action will be taken accordingly.”

A tribal man named Kanhaiya Lal Bhil died in the Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh in a shocking incident after he was severely beaten up and tied to a vehicle. He was then dragged by a group of bullies by a moving vehicle, as they suspected that Kanhaiya was a thief. The CM announced the decision to provide justice along with financial aid to his ailing family. He said, “After Kanhaiya Lal Bhil's death in Neemuch during an unfortunate incident, we've decided to support the victim's son in his education & in other expenses. We'll also help 2 brothers of the victim to build their houses& will give Rs 2 lakh each to them.”

What was the incident that led to the death of Kanhaiya Lal?

Kanhaiya Lal belonged to the Bhil tribe and was brutally beaten up within the jurisdiction of the Singoli police station area. The police rushed to the location and took him to the hospital. Kanhaiya died after failing to recover from his injuries at the Neemuch Hospital. The police revealed that they had already made several arrests and said, “We have identified eight people behind the assault and four including the mastermind has been detained. Rest will be arrested soon.”

The video was shot and uploaded by the attackers themselves. Moreover, it was the attackers themselves who called the police, to inform them that they have caught a thief. Later the video invited public backlash as several high-ranking officials tweeted while expressing their disbelief. According to the local media, Kanhaiya Lal was riding through the village Kalan where his bike rammed into a car belonging to a local Gurjar. Within no time, some men gathered from the community and started beating him up and tied him to a vehicle to drag him around.

(With ANI inputs)