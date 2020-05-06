Nepal Govt Sends Monetary Aid For Citizens Stranded In Ranchi Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

Amid the unprecedented outbreak of deadly coronavirus, the Nepal government has sent funds for its citizens stranded in Ranchi, Jharkhand. According to reports, cash by the government was distributed among the diaspora of workers in India who were unable to go back due to the global health crisis. Suman Bhandari, one of the Nepali citizens who work in Ranchi told media agency that along with food material, the government has also asked distribution of at least Rs 500-1000 in cash.

"I had spoken to Nepal government day before yesterday. They sent the money in my account yesterday. I shopped for all the food material, called up these people and gave it to them, and also giving them Rs 500-1000 in cash," said Suman Bhandari.

Lockdown extended four times

Meanwhile, Nepal has not only suspended all border movements till May 31 but has also extended the lockdown until May 18 in a bid to curb the further spread of COVID-19 disease. According to reports, the decisions were taken on May 6 after Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli chaired a cabinet meeting at his residence at Baluwatar. The nationwide lockdown in Nepal was enforced on March 24 and it has now been extended four times. As of May 6, Nepal has recorded 82 cases of coronavirus infections with no fatalities.

After originating from China’s “wet markets”, the coronavirus has now claimed 258,356 lives worldwide as of May 6. According to the tally by international news agency, the pandemic has now spread to 212 countries and has infected at least 3,728,047 people. Out of the total infections, 1,242,500 have been recovered but the easily spread virus is continuing to disrupt many lives. Major cities have been put under lockdown in almost all countries and the economy is struggling.

