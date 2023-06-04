Nepalese PM Dubs His 4-day India Visit "astounding Success"

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal "Prachanda"'s visit, which started off on a tepid note on Wednesday (May 31), concluded on Saturday (June 3). On his return, Prachanda spoke to the media at Kathmandu airport and dubbed his India trip an "astounding success". He said that on his visit, a slew of agreements of long-term importance were signed with the Indian government.

"This four-day visit has basically resulted in the fulfilment of promises I made before setting foot in India. A slew of agreements of long-term importance were signed, which, in itself, is significant. With regard to the long-term power-sharing agreement, the supply of 10,000 MW of electricity over 10 years is something that we have pressed for a long time. I am happy that we could arrive at a deal during my visit. Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi himself made the announcement, and the signing of the power-sharing deal marks an important milestone in our bilateral ties," the Nepal PM told a media person upon his arrival at Tribhuwan International Airport in Kathmandu.

Stressing the potential for significant investments in the country's energy sector, he said that the agreement signed between Kathmandu and New Delhi will help Nepal attract big-ticket investments in the energy sector. Prachanda also spoke on the ongoing projects, including the 900 MW Arun III and Arun projects. He further highlighted the power trade agreement and said it will enable the landlocked Himalayan country to meet the demands of the private sector.

The power agreement between Nepal and India has enabled Nepal to export 1200 MW of electricity to India, generated from the Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Project, he highlighted. He further claimed that this meeting had eradicated the mistrust in bilateral relations between the two countries.

"Modi-Ji emphasised Nepal-India relations, stating that they should be higher than the Himalayas. He (PM Modi) referred to his visit in 2014 when he addressed the parliament, marking an exciting new chapter in our bilateral ties. He even called the events that he graced during his visit "hits. Now, we should work towards making our relations superhit," the Nepalese PM added.

(With ANI Inputs)