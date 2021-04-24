Nestle Apologises For ‘factual Error’ On KitKat Wrapper After Manipur Pointed It Out

Nestle on Thursday apologised for the ‘factual error’ that it made on the wrapper of the chocolate named KitKat after Manipur's forest department wrote a letter pointing out the mistake. The department informed Nestle that Keibul Lamjao National Park which the company featured on the chocolate’s package is located in Manipur. The food and beverage brand had incorrectly written the park’s location as Meghalaya, whereas the park is located in Moirang, Manipur.“I am writing to you to point out a serious factual error regarding one of your products. We have come across a wrapping paper for KitKat chocolate which mentions the name of Keibul Lamjao National Park, but indicates its location in Meghalaya, which is grossly incorrect,” principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), Dr. A K Joshi, said in the letter.

The forest department addressed the letter to Suresh Narayanan, CMD Head Office Nestle House, Gurgaon, and Manipur Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), and Chief Wild Warden. “I hope you agree with me that this is not acceptable under any circumstances,” the forest conservation department said. It added that Nestle must deal with the issue at the earliest possible. ''I also hope that you will take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents in the future”, Joshi continued.

Nestle says 'we got it wrong'

In response to Manipur forest department’s letter, Nestle issued an apology and indicated that it will correct the mistake. The company furthermore said that it will launch two chocolate packs to celebrate the Keibul Lamjao National Park located in Manipur and Balpakram National Park located in Meghalaya. Located in the Bishnupur district of Manipur, Keibul Lamjao National Park is the world's only floating wildlife sanctuary.

"We are launching two new packs as soon as possible to bring to light the beauty of these destinations. These packs celebrate Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur and Balpakram National Park, Meghalaya,” Nestle’s spokesperson told PTI. “While we stay at home, the KitKat travel break packs were aimed at bringing a smile in these tough times by celebrating beautiful locations. We got it wrong with the location of one of the packs celebrating wildlife and we sincerely apologize for this unintentional error," the spokesperson of Nestle India added.

(Image Credit: Twitter/@SheikhNoorHass1)