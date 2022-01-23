Netaji Bose Instilled A Fire Of Patriotism Among Indians To Fight The British: RSS Chief

As the country celebrated the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on Sunday, January 23, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said that Netaji Bose instilled the fire of patriotism among Indians and united them to fight against the British.

Speaking of Netaji Bose's contribution to India, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "He (Netaji Bose) learned to use arms in the British army and instilled the fire of patriotism among the Indian people who had fought in the British army. He challenged the mighty English power. He had also announced independent India."

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other ministers remembered the brave son of India, Netaji Bose.

Remembering Netaji, the President's office tweeted, "India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian".

The Central government has declared that the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be observed as ‘Parakram Diwas’ to honour his indomitable spirit and selfless service to the nation.

PM Modi unveils hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the hologram statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate on his 125th birth anniversary on January 23. He also conferred the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, "It was unfortunate that after independence, along with culture of the country, work was done to erase contribution of many great personalities. (India's) freedom struggle involved the penance of lakhs of countrymen, but efforts were made to limit their history as well."

(Image: @Chandrakbose/Twitter/PTI)