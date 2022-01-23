President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The day is also celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas' (day of valour) to mark the monumental contribution of the iconic freedom fighter. This year, the Republic Day celebration will commence from January 23 to include the birth anniversary of the Indian icon.

Taking to Twitter, President Kovind said the daring steps taken by Netaji to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of 'free India' — Azad Hind make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every citizen, he added.

India gratefully pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The daring steps that he took to fulfil his fierce commitment to the idea of a free India — Azad Hind — make him a national icon. His ideals and sacrifice will forever inspire every Indian. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 23, 2022

On the occasion, PM Modi also wished the country a very Happy Parakram Diwas as he paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

सभी देशवासियों को पराक्रम दिवस की ढेरों शुभकामनाएं।



नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की 125वीं जयंती पर उन्हें मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि।



I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation. pic.twitter.com/Ska0u301Nv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 23, 2022

3D Hologram tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

This year, Netaji Jayanti celebrations gain significance as a grand statue of the freedom fighter is set to be installed at India Gate to commemorate his 125th birth anniversary. Till the granite statue is completed, a 28 feet tall 3D 'hologram' of Bose will be displayed there.

PM Modi will unveil the hologram on January 23 at around 6 PM - marking Netaji Jayanti. First-ever of its kind in India, the hologram statue will adorn the Rajpath till the time concrete and granite-made statue is carved to take its place.

Additionally, floral tributes will be paid to Bose on his birth anniversary in the Central Hall of the Parliament House. Netaji's idol has already been placed for the Republic Day Parade in the Centre's tableaux.

Parakram Diwas

In January 2021, the Government of India had announced that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary will be observed as Parakram Diwas every year. Additionally, to honour the freedom fighter, the Centre has renamed Howrah Kalka Mail as "Netaji Express", arranged a programme at Victoria Memorial and National Library Programme in Kolkata, and released a memorial postal stamp.

The Centre had also formed a high-level committee headed by PM Modi and comprising of ministers, experts, historians, authors, family members of Netaji and INA associates to commemorate Netaji's 125th birth anniversary. The move was to pay tribute to the freedom fighter to inspire the youth of the nation to "act with fortitude in the face of adversity."