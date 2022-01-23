Last Updated:

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Honoured By Indian Embassy In Germany; Exhibition Inaugurated

Indian Embassy in Berlin marked Parakram Diwas by inaugurating a exhibition titled 'Bose 125' to honour Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

The Indian Embassy in Berlin celebrated Parakram Diwas by opening a special exhibition titled "Bose 125" to honour Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. The exhibition, which includes rare, personal letters and memorabilia from Netaji, was inaugurated at the Embassy grounds by Ambassador of India to Germany Harish Parvathaneni and Prof. Dr. Anita Bose Pfaff, Netaji's daughter.

To commemorate the event, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate. In a tweet on the occasion of Parakram Diwas, India's External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar, paid tribute to Netaji. Netaji's unwavering spirit and dedication to the nation, he said, are a continuing source of inspiration for all Indians, including the youth.

EAM Jaishankar paid tribute to Netaji

In his remarks, the Indian External Affairs Minister remarked that India would be eternally grateful to Netaji Bose for his contribution to India's freedom struggle and independence. He wrote on twitter, "On #ParakramDivas, pay my homage to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. His indomitable spirit and devotion to the motherland will always be an inspiration. His thoughts and ideals will keep guiding us towards building a strong, confident and #Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Dr. Bose Pfaff, an Indian Overseas Citizen, expressed her gratitude to the Indian government for starting the Republic Day festivities with Netaji's birth anniversary, and she sent her greetings to the Indian people on this wonderful day. Since 2021, the Indian government has commemorated January 23 as Parakram Diwas. The Government of India has incorporated Parakram Diwas in the Republic Day celebrations to commemorate Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birthday. 

The Ambassador proclaimed the Government of India's commitment to building a strong, confident, and Atma Nirbhar Bharat, as envisioned by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, as we commemorate "Amrit Mahotsav" in Germany.

