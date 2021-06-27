Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's Cap Missing? Centre Responds, Issues Clarification

The nation was taken aback when on Sunday morning the news surfaced that Netaji's cap, which the Bose family had given to the Government of India to keep in the museum dedicated to the freedom fighter at the Red Fort had been 'missing', and is being 'shifted around'. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Subhash Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to instruct the officials to get the cap back to its 'original position'.

He tweeted, "Bose family had handed over Netaji’s historic cap to Hon’ble PM Narendra Modi ji to be kept at Red Fort Museum and not to be shifted around. Request Narendra Modiji to instruct placing cap in its original place,” and tagged PM Narendra Modi, Union Minister of State for Culture, Tourism of India Prahlad Patel. He also used the hashtags- #NetajisCapMissing.

Netaji's cap 'not missing': Government of India

The tweet of Bose did not go unnoticed and in fact, attracted the reply of Prahlad Singh Patel. Pointing out that the cap, along with the sword of Bose was completely 'safe', the Union Minister of State for Culture, Tourism tweeted, "ASI has given 24 items related to Netaji on loan to Victoria Memorial Kolkata. These were given for the exhibition organized on the occasion of the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji. " Having stated that, he assured that the items will be back 'soon'.

नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की टोपी और उनकी तलवार पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है।

नेताजी से सम्बंधित 24 चीजें ASI ने विक्टोरिया मेमोरीयल कोलकाता के लिए लोन पर दी हैं।

इन्हें नेताजी की 125वी जयंती के मौक़े पर आयोजित प्रदर्शनी के लिये दिया गया था।

जिन्हें शीघ्र ही वापिस लाया जा रहा है।@PMOIndia — Prahlad Singh Patel (@prahladspatel) June 27, 2021

A source in the Ministry of Culture said “Following protocol, the cap was loaned from the Red Fort Museum to Victoria Memorial for a period of six months starting January and extendable for a year. This was done after a memorandum of understanding was signed. The cap was among many artifacts loaned by the ASI for the 125th birth anniversary program. Those were sent to Kolkata with proper escort and insurance. The MoU expires on July 18 and further steps will be taken."

It is pertinent to mention here that on January 23, 2019, the Union government inaugurated a museum dedicated to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at Red Fort. The museum was inaugurated by PM Modi and the Bose family had gifted the cap to him for the archives.

