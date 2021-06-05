Netizens Demand Action Against Twitter Over 'blue Tick' Row, Trend #TwitterBanInIndia

Twitter courted controversy on Saturday after it removed the 'blue verified badges' from the accounts of the Vice President of India and several RSS top brass including RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Even though Twitter was quick to restore VP Venkaiah Naidu's blue tick, the accounts of RSS leaders such as joint secretaries Krishna Gopal and Arun Kumar, former general secretary Suresh Joshi alias "Bhaiyyaji" amongst others have been stripped of the Twitter blue tick. This move, timed during the already escalating row between the Government of India and the social media giant over the new IT rules has caused a massive stir on social media with several demanding strict action against the Jack Dorsey-led company including a complete ouster.

Netizens demand action against Twitter

Several netizens have demanded that the Government take action against Twitter and counter its influence by building an indigenous social media platform. Others have cited Nigeria as an example urging Indian authorities to follow suit. Notably, Nigeria became the first country to suspend the US-based micro-blogging website in the African continent after it froze President Muhammadu Buhari's account. Shortly after Twitter's arbitrary action against Indian leaders, 'Twitter Ban in India' began to trend on the platform.

If a small country like Nigeria can act against Twitter. Why Can We? pic.twitter.com/8OjB7zMIXJ — Muరली Rao 🐅 (@MurliRao14) June 5, 2021

Their message to India is clear—“Do whatever you can, we won’t change!” — Eray Mridula Cather (@ErayCr) June 5, 2021

Twitter seeks amendments in IT rules

The social media platform has been at loggerheads with the Government of India over the last few weeks over its non-compliance to the new IT rules rolled out by the Centre on February 25. While other social media giants such as Google, Facebook, and Youtube have avered compliance with the new IT rules, Twitter has so far been defiant and in turn, has sought certain amendments in the rules. This has prompted serious concerns.

"Twitter strives to comply with applicable law in India. We continue to be strictly guided by principles of transparency, a commitment to empowering every voice on the service, and protecting freedom of expression and privacy under the Indian law," the company spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asserted that if the social media companies fail to comply with the new IT rules, then they will be liable to losing their status and protection as Intermediaries. Additionally, they may also face criminal action as per the existing laws of India.