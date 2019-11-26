Netizens Remember 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Pay Tribute To The Heroes

It has been 11 years since the dreadful 26/11 that shook Mumbai and India. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba marched into the city of Mumbai through the Arabia sea from Pakistan, and over the course of the four days that followed, 150 innocent citizens and security forces were killed while more than 300 were injured. Eleven years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city.

Netizens took to Twitter to pay tribute

On this day 11 years ago Mumbai was gripped in terror in one of the bloodiest terrorist attacks carried out on our soil. 10 terrorists, 3 days and over 166 innocent lives lost.



Remember. Never forget.#MumbaiAttacks #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/jRfUqBjfeK — Roshani 🇮🇳 (@RoshaniH81) November 26, 2019

Tribute to all the people, railway staff and our brave heroes who were matyred on 26/11.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/7u5Ht2UnCf — Dirghayu Dave (@DaveDirghayu) November 26, 2019

11th Year of 26/11

164 Killed.😥

That day can't forgotten.

India will never forget.

Tribute to the heroes of Mumbai police, Indian army, NSG commandos & hundreds of innocent people for loosing their life in 26/11 Attack.

🇮🇳जय हिंद♥️जय भारत 🇮🇳#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/XpK9jwBV6I — Ramesh Kedia (@Rameshkedia2) November 26, 2019

Tribute to our Hero's

We will never forget 🙏

#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/8b9TDxWmiJ — Akshay Chaudhary Patil (@Akshaycpati007) November 26, 2019

Tributes to all those who laid down their lives #MumbaiTerrorAttack 26/11



Never forgive , never forget pic.twitter.com/u86NUMkrqk — Civic nationalism (@mujuu1) November 26, 2019

On the 11th anniv of #MumbaiTerrorAttack,we remember our brave security forces & sympathies with the families of the victims of this heinous terror attack.The day mark as 1of the saddest day in our history but strengthen our resolve to stand resolute & united against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/tw4QtLzqUt — Amarjeet Malik (@AmarMalik610) November 26, 2019

26/11.

11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.Salute to all the brave hearts who laid down their lives.

Remembering Assistant Sub-Inspector Tukaram Omble,Ashoka Chakra,who captured Ajmal Amir Kasab the Pakistani terrorist alive. #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/9MWmzs1c8u — Capt Brijesh Chowta | ಕ್ಯಾಪ್ಟನ್ ಬ್ರಿಜೇಶ್ ಚೌಟ (@CaptBrijesh) November 26, 2019

Was in 7th class when 26/11 happened, I was living with my father at NSG Manesar that time, when got up in d morning heard that at 2 am 200 Commandos were airlifted to Mumbai, in which Hav Gajendra & Capt Sandeep martyred,



Nation salutes u Sir 🙏🙏#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/sOo7FnKEbK — वीर गुर्जर 2.0🔥 (@Veer_Gujjar__) November 26, 2019

Tomorrow marks 11th anniversary of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack, I'd like to salute Anjali Kulthe, a brave nurse who risked her life to save 20 pregnant women.



Salute to d unsung hero in white-coat who fearlessly identified Ajmal Kasab during d identification parade.@ShivAroor pic.twitter.com/8zC5mbIRkC — Nausheen Khan (@DrNausheenKhan) November 25, 2019

26/11: We will Never Forgive, We will Never Forget. It is a sad day for Indians #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/ovUSvCAWZd — mayur chedge (@MayurChedge) November 25, 2019

