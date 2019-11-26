The Debate
Netizens Remember 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack, Pay Tribute To The Heroes

General News

Eleven years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the 26/11 LeT terror attacks that shook Mumbai and India

Written By Yash Sanghvi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Mumbai

It has been 11 years since the dreadful 26/11 that shook Mumbai and India. On November 26, 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba marched into the city of Mumbai through the Arabia sea from Pakistan, and over the course of the four days that followed, 150 innocent citizens and security forces were killed while more than 300 were injured. Eleven years on, the country, pays its homage and tributes to the martyrs, who lost their lives in the attacks and safeguarded the city. 

READ | Fully Equipped To Thwart 26/11 Like Attack: Mumbai Top Cop

READ | ATS Arrests Man Who Supplied Arms To Khalistani Terrorists

Netizens took to Twitter to pay tribute 

READ | Navy Maintained Vigilance To Ensure 26/11 Doesn't Recur: Rajnath Singh

READ | Rajnath Singh: Won't Attack Pak, But Finish Terrorism On Its Soil

Published:
