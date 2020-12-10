New Parliament Bhumi Puja Live Updates: PM Modi To Lay Central Vista Foundation Stone

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday directed the agencies involved in the construction of the new parliament building to be vigilant of the heritage character of the present complex while carrying out works to build the new structure, a statement from the Secretariat of the lower House said. The Speaker also directed that care should be taken while shifting all the existing statues to new locations within the Complex in view of the construction of the new Parliament House building, it said.

According to the statement, Birla on Saturday conducted an on-site review of the ongoing construction work for the new Parliament House building. The Speaker emphasised that cleanliness and proper upkeep in the Parliament House, including the ongoing cleaning of the building, should be accorded top priority, said the official statement.