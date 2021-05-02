West Bengal
New Zealand Embassy Apologises, Says SOS For O2 'misinterpreted' As Congress Rushes In

The New Zealand Embassy on Sunday issued a clarification in relation to a tweet put up by them seeking oxygen supply, that said, 'intention Misinterpreted'.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
New Zealand

PTI/Twitter-@NZinIndia


After the Congress rushed to extend help, when the New Zealand embassy replied to a tweet put up by the Philipines Embassy, seeking help, the Embassy took to Twitter to issue a clarification and said that their intentions had been 'misinterpreted'.  It all started when the Philipines Embassy got a hoax call from Manila, in relation to the supply of oxygen, and the Embassy tweeted about the same, on which New Zeland suo moto replied, seeking help. The Congress embroiled in it and besides extending help, started bashing the Government and the Ministry. Seeing this, the New Zealand Embassy issued a notification. 

The clarification came as a reply to the tweets of the Congress leaders, who were since morning lauding the efforts of the youth wing of the party, and slamming the government for not performing its job diligently. 

Senior leader Jairam Ramesh took to his Twitter handle and wrote, " While I thank Indian Youth Congress for its stellar efforts, as an Indian citizen I’m stunned that the youth wing of the opposition party is attending to SOS calls from foreign embassies. Is the MEA sleeping?"

Shashi Tharoor, another eminent leader of the party, also made the best of the incident, and wrote," Sad that a High Commission turns to the youth leader of an Opposition party to solve a problem the inept government cannot. Srinivas will do it I am sure but where is the ruling party at the state or the Centre?"

Jaishankar retaliates

Issuing a clarification on the supply of oxygen to the Philipines embassy, Jaishankar retaliated to all the claims of Congress. Calling the supply unsolicited as there were no COVID- 19 cases, he, without naming anyone pointed out that it was a 'cheap act of publicity'. He condemned the 'giving away of cylinders' when people are in desperate need of supply, and went on to call the incident appalling. 

In another tweet, he cleared the government's stance and said that the Ministry of External Affairs 'does not sleep', and 'does not fake'. He added, 'Everyone knows who does.'

(Credit-PTI/Twitter-@NZinIndia)

First Published:
COMMENT
