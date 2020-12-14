NHRC Issues Stern Notice To Maharashtra DGP On Republic AVP Ghanshyam's Custodial Torture

REPUBLIC NEWS RELEASE: NHRC TAKES COGNISANCE OF CUSTODIAL TORTURE OF ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT DISTRIBUTION GHANSHYAM SINGH, LAUNCHES STRONG PROTEST AGAINST ‘BARBARIC’ TORTURE METHODS OF MUMBAI POLICE CRIME BRANCH, ISSUES NOTICE TO MAHARASHTRA DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (‘NHRC’) has taken cognisance of the complaint by the Republic Media Network against the horrific custodial torture of its Assitant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh who was arrested on 10 November and whiplashed with a chakki belt in custody. We are both relieved and glad that the NHRC has intervened in the case so that justice prevails.

The NHRC has issued a notice to the Director-General of Police Maharashtra Police Headquarters regarding the said complaint noting, with severity, that “ allegations of physical torture, false implication and mental harassment of the office bearer of an eminent Media House, which cannot be acceptable in a democratic country like India.” The NHRC has taken serious note of the barbaric nature of torture and has established that such devious means have no place in a democracy.

It is with regard to this torturous ordeal that the NHRC has sought a detailed response from the DGP of Maharashtra within a time span of 4 weeks. The NHRC has made it clear that the custodial torture must be inquired into and stated “Let a Notice be issued to the Director-General of Police, Maharashtra, Mumbai to have the allegations of false implication and custodial torture be inquired by a senior IPS officer of his choice, other than the CID Branch or posted within the municipal area of Greater Mumbai, and submit a detailed report to the Commission within four weeks..” The Mumbai Crime Branch has explicitly and specifically been excluded from the investigating bodies that can carry out a probe on the matter, and rightly so.

Issuing a notice to the DGP of the Maharashtra Police in the matter, the NHRC has also clearly stated, “ Notice also be issued to the Director General/ Inspector General of Prisons, Maharashtra, who is directed to send a copy of the initial health screening report of the victim Shri Ghanshyam Singh at the time of his admission in jail along with his entire medical treatment record during his stay in the custody within 4 weeks. The complainant is required to inform the Commission, and also submit supporting documents, if any, if the victim has received any medical treatment, and also if the victim has informed the concerned Court regarding the alleged torture when he was produced before the Court.”

The Republic Media Network is beholden to the NHRC for its urgent intervention in this matter to ensure justice to the victim for violation of his human rights by police and to protect news agencies whose members have been physically tortured in the custody by the State officials. It is crucial that justice is done following the skin-crawling torment and torture Ghanshyam Singh was put through for having refused to comply with the pre-meditated script of the law and order officers, and maintained his true position on facts in custody. Police officers who threatened him saying, “humare pass doosrae raaste bhi hain… half hour later you will say… 10 days later you will”. Further, Ghanshyam Singh was taken into a room laden with a tool to torture and one inspector of the police force began saying “…inko maaro maro maro” following which, he was brutally and barbarically whipped with a chakki belt.

Republic Media Network is convinced that justice will be done and the speedy cognisance of the matter will aid our efforts.

We continue to march on with the belief that the courts of the country, tribunals of the nation and the common citizens will rise and stand for the truth.

Republic Media Network and its entire team have always believed in the Constitution of India, the due process of law and the great democracy that was built upon it. We shall not stop our true and honest journalism in face of the motivated state machinery in Maharashtra. We will fight in the courts of law, and in the courts of public opinion, come what may.