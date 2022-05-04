It has come to our knowledge that the National Investigation Agency (‘NIA’) has filed an affidavit before the Honourable Bombay High Court stating that ex-police officer Sachin Vaze gave Rs. 45 lakhs to former encounter cop Pradeep Sharma for henchmen to kill Mansukh Hiren. This proves that the entire campaign to ‘fix’ Republic Media Network and its Editor-in-Chief was created and fabricated by a crook in uniform who allegedly doled out cash for killers on hire.

The details indicate that under Param Bir Singh as the Mumbai Police Commissioner, his right hand man Sachin Vaze was brazenly paying for hit-jobs on civilians. The misuse and abuse of office is proven beyond doubt. The facts in the public domain have repeatedly proven that the case against Republic was motivated, concocted, fabricated, and scripted in a conspiratorial manner. Significantly, Sachin Vaze has already made a statement before the Enforcement Directorate saying that he had been given clear political instructions to carry out the arrest of Arnab Goswami. The facts strung together burn a blazing hole in the credibility of any and all action involving not just Sachin Vaze but also then Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. It is clear charges were spun in thin air, created and manufactured against Arnab Goswami and Republic Media Network.

36 hours before Republic Media Network marks its 5th anniversary, the NIA Affidavit comes as the biggest vindication. Republic Media Network and Arnab Goswami have been fixed, framed, and targeted but the truth has ultimately crumbled the wall of lies. The facts unearthed today establish that no matter the conspiracies, no matter the alliances of silence, no matter the depths to which some go to bury the truth, the truth has a way of tumbling out and unravelling itself.

Republic Media Network challenges those media houses that clung to every claim made by Sachin Vaze and Param Bir Singh to run-down this organisation, to report on the allegations against them. Those in the media who willingly or inevitably provided cover and emboldened the murder-accused cop and the tainted then-Mumbai Police Commissioner should have the spine to report on the chilling details of the crime-den and hit-jobs that were being called for. Those who amplified the lies and fabrications alongside Param Bir Singh and his right-hand man Sachin Vaze to further their corporate agenda must come clean.

Republic Media Network thanks its millions of viewers and supporters in the country and across the world for standing as a constant pillar of support. We are deeply indebted to our supporters who unwaveringly stood by us through it all.

Satyamev Jayate!

Jai Hind!