NIA Arrests CPI (Maoist) Cadre Member Accused Of Reviving Organisation In Bihar, UP

The central agency arrested Rajesh Gupta, the absconding accused pertaining to the conspiracy of CPI (Maoist) cadre members to establish their operations in UP, Bihar.

He is a close associate of the three persons already arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway, informed the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Case pertaining to revive the proscribed organisation in UP, Bihar

The NIA in a statement said, “On 28th July, NIA arrested an absconding accused, Rajesh Gupta in case pertaining to conspiracy by CPI(Maoist) cadres involving Central Committee Member, Vijay Kumar Arya & others for attempting to revive the proscribed organization in the Son-Ganga Bindh region of Bihar and UP (Sic).”

Gupta increasingly contributed to the activities of the CPI (M) in Bihar and UP. “Earlier 3 accused were arrested. Rajesh Gupta is a close associate of earlier arrested accused Vijay Kumar Arya, a Central Committee Member (CCM) and was actively involved in reviving the activities of CPI (Maoist) in Son-Ganga Bindh region. Further investigation is on.”

Central Committee member Vijay Arya arrested from Bihar

The Bihar police arrested Vijay Kumar Arya, who is in his 60s, in the second week of April, 2022. In its FIR, NIA had mentioned the names of Rajesh Gupta, Umesh Chaudhary, Anil Yadav, and Rupesh Kumar Singh along with Arya, who is a resident of the Karma district from Gaya in Bihar.

He is a postgraduate in economics from Magadh University. The police said that Arya was a lecturer before he joined the Maoist communist centre in 2004. He carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head.

