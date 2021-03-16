NIA Attached Property Of Two Pulwama Fidayeen Attack Accused

National Investigation Agency on Tuesday attached the house of Shakir Bashir Magrey and Insha Jan in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. The duo were arrested by the premier investigation agency in two separate operations in February and March last year and were named in the NIA charge sheet in the Pulwama Fidayeen attack case.

“Teams of NIA led by SSP NIA Rakesh Balwal, IPS reached Pulwama this morning and along with local Police, they attached the house of Shakir Bashir Magrey and Insha Jan in Kakapora and areas respectively,” the official said. The attaching of the property has been made in exercise of powers granted under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967.

Shakir Bashir Magrey was arrested from Hajibal, Kakapora, Pulwama, J&K on 28 February 2020, and upon investigation, he disclosed that on several occasions, he collected and delivered arms, ammunition, cash, and explosive material to the JeM terrorists including those involved in Pulwama attack and had harboured Adil Ahmad Dar and Pakistani terrorist Mohammad Umar Farooq in his house from late 2018 till the attack in February 2019, and assisted them in the preparation of the IED. He also did a reconnaissance of the movement of the CRPF convoy on the Jammu-Srinagar Highway in January 2019 and informed Mohammad Umar and Adil Ahmad Dar about it. He was also involved in modifying the Maruti Eeco car and fitting the IED in it in early February 2019.

Days after the arrest of Shakir Bashir, NIA on February 28, 2020 sealed the room of Shakir who provided shelter to the suicide bomber of the Pulwama attack. At that time, his personal room was sealed, and incriminated documents too were seized by the investigating agency.

NIA on March 03, 2021, arrested Insha Jan along with her father Tariq Ahmed Shah for facilitating the terrorists at their home and provided food and other logistics during their stay on more than 15 occasions for 2-4 days each time, in their house during the year 2018-2019. Insha Jan was in constant touch with Mohd. Umar Farooq, who is a Pakistani IED maker and was in communication with him over the telephone and other social media applications. Their house at Hakripora, Pulwama was used by Adil Ahmed Dar(Fidayeen), Mohd. Umar Farooq, Kamran another Pakistani terrorist (both were later killed in encounters with security forces), Sameer Ahmed Dar, a Jaish-e-Mohd terrorist from Pulwama and Mohd. Ismail @ Ibrahim @ Adnan, a Pakistani terrorist. Accused Tariq Ahmed Shah facilitated all the terrorists at his house for sheltering and for the planning of the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy. Their house was also used by the above-mentioned terrorists for preparing and recording of video of Fidayeen Adil Ahmed Dar, which was released by Jaish-e-Mohammad soon after the Pulwama attack.