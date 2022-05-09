NIA Crackdown On Dawood-Gang Intensifies, Republic Accesses List Of Agency's Raid Targets

As the National Investigation Agency (NIA) continues its crackdown on the D-Gang in Mumbai, the Republic Media Network accessed the details of aides of Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, who were raided on Monday. As per the details accessed,12 people have been raided by the Central agency so far, some of whom have also been detained.

The 12 people are- Munaf Mohd Yusuf Shaikh, Suresh Shetty, Atif Sheikh/ Tabassum Sheikh, Firoz Hamid Shama, Guddu Pathan, Mohd Salim Abdula Qureshi alias Salim Fruitwala (key aide of Chhota Shakeel), Aslam Patan, Ajay Gosalia ( Bookie turned Builder), Sohail Khandwani (Mahim Dargah and Haji Ali trustee), Sameer Hingora (Bollywood producer, convict in Mumbai blast) and Qayum Shaikh (1993 Bomb blast acquitted accused).

Establishments of the aforementioned people spread across different parts of Mumbai namely Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, Bandra, Kurla and Mahim areas of Mumbai amongst others, have been raided.

Details of NIA case

Notably, NIA had lodged an FIR against D-company in February 2022 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). As per the FIR registered on February 3, Dawood Ibrahim has been accused of running an international terrorist network- D-Company that is involved in a number of criminal activities. This includes arms smuggling, narco-terrorism, the underworld crime syndicate, money laundering, circulation of FICN, and unauthorised possession of assets for raising terror funds. Moreover, the NIA highlighted that D-Company is working in active collaboration with terror outfits such as Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad and Al-Qaeda.

It mentioned that Ibrahim controlled his criminal activities in India through his close associates like Haji Anees, Chhota Shakeel, Javed Patel, Tiger Memon, Haseena Parkar and Iqbal Mirchi. Most importantly, the FIR alleged that the D-Company has created a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities of India including political leaders, businessmen and others by using lethal weapons. The Central agency also revealed that Ibrahim and his associates are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to violence in various parts of India such as Delhi, Mumbai and other major cities.