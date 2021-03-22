NIA Files Chargsheet Against ‘Hizbul Financier’ PDP Leader Waheed Para

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary charge sheet in Hizbul Mujahideen- Suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh Case ( RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU). Investigation Agency has filed a charge sheet against three accused persons namely Shaheen Ahmad Lone, Tafazul Hussain Parimoo and Waheed-ur-Rahman Para under section 120B of the IPC, sections 17, 18, 38, 39 & 40 of the UA (P) Act, and section 25 (1AA) of Arms Act and section 6 of the Explosive Substances Act in NIA Special Court Jammu.

"Waheed-ur-Rahman Para part of the conspiracy"

NIA told the court that the PDP leader Waheed-ur-Rahman Para was part of the conspiracy for raising and transferring of terror funds to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) militants for procurement of terrorist hardware and was also a crucial player in sustaining the political-separatist-terrorist nexus in J&K.

“This case arose out of PS Qazigund, Kulgam FIR no. 05/2020 dated 11.01.2020 after the apprehension of two terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) namely Syed Naveed Mushtaq, the then-District Commander of HM for the district Shopian and Ganderbal and Rafi Ahmad Rather along with one serving DSP of J&K Police. Devender Singh and Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir, near Al-Stop Naka, Qazigund while they were travelling from Srinagar to Jammu in the i20 car owned and driven by the accused Advocate Irfan Shafi Mir,” NIA spokesperson said.

It further added that NIA had re-registered the case as RC-01/2020/NIA/JMU and had taken over the investigation. NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against eight accused in this case

Investigation so far has revealed that charge-sheeted accused Shaheen Ahmad Lone and Tafazul Hussain Parimoo were involved in gun-running from across the LoC for the militants of banned terrorist organisations Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) and Lashkar e Taiba (LeT) and were also channelizing funds to the militants for sustaining terrorist activities in J&K at the behest of handlers located in Pakistan.