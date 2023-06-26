NIA Raids 12 Locations Across Kashmir Valley In Pakistan-linked Terror Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency on Monday (June 26) conducted raids across 12 locations in the Kashmir valley in connection with a conspiracy hatched by terrorist organisations based in Pakistan to destabilize India through terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. A case regarding the same has already been registered at the NIA Jammu Police Station.

While confirming the raids to Republic, sources in the agency said, ”Raids have started today morning at around 6 AM and are underway in more than 10 locations in four districts of North and South Kashmir. The raids are aimed at decimating Pakistan’s overground terror network in Kashmir valley”.

Sources added that 12 locations in three districts in South Kashmir- Kulgam, Pulwama, and Shopian, while one district in North Kashmir- Bandipora, are being raided with the assistance of Jammu Kashmir Police and CRPF. The agency has recovered some documents in the initial searches. “The coordinated raids began at around 6 in the morning at all locations in North and South Kashmir; the terror network of Pakistan which is providing them local assistance is on the radar”, he added.

NIA Jammu Police Station registers case

A case- RC05/2022- was registered by the Jammu Police Station of NIA in connection with a conspiracy hatched by the terrorist organisations in cohorts with their Commanders based in Pakistan that involved the collection and distribution of huge consignments of narcotics, cash, weapons, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), including remote control operated sticky bombs magnetic bombs via drone.

NIA has carried out over 100 raids in connection with the case in Kashmir valley as well as in several parts of the Jammu region before the G20 meeting in Srinagar, thus thwarting attempts of Pakistan-based terror groups to foment trouble. Agencies suspect that terror groups in Pakistan are hatching conspiracy physically and in cyberspace over encrypted social media applications engaging in terrorist acts, and waging a war against the Government of India.

Notably, the probe agency arrested Jaish operative Mohammed Ubaid Malik from Kupwara on May 21 for passing secret information regarding the movement of security forces in the area to the Pakistan-based terror commanders.

The probe of this case also includes exposing the strategic move of Pakistan by floating new terror groups to evade international scrutiny and giving terrorism a local colour. Pakistan-based terror groups have floated outfits like The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (UL J&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, and Al-Qaeda among others.