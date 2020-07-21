NIA Remand Copy Accessed; Kingpin In Gold Smuggling Case Has Political Links

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday told a court that the accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair, had conspired together to “damage the monetary stability of India by destabilising the economy by smuggling a large quantity of gold from abroad and it is suspected that they had used the proceeds of smuggling for financing terrorism through various means”. In the remand copy, accessed by Republic TV, NIA makes mention of one KT Ramees, who the agency believes is the kingpin of the case. KT Ramees is currently in the custody of the customs department.

According to NIA, “Sandeep Nair stated that KT Ramees insisted for smuggling gold in larger quantity and maximum numbers during the lockdown period as the financial position of the country is weak. Sandeep also stated that KT Ramees commands and always moved with a group of persons and have contacts abroad.”

It is suspected that KT Ramees also has political connections in the state. It is widely believed that his family members have direct connections with a political party in Kerala. Sources say KT Ramees has been named as an accused in various other gold smuggling and poaching cases.

NIA has also informed the court that Swapna Suresh has admitted that the proceeds of crime were invested with various banking and non-banking channels including safe deposits. While in custody, Swapna Suresh showed her chats with the other accused in the case and UAE authorities regarding the diplomatic baggage in which the gold was smuggled to India and seized by customs at the International Airport. The agency maintains that some of the chats were deleted which is now being retrieved.

The other accused in the case, Sandeep Nair has admitted about the place where they "conspired to commit the crime and the places where they conspired to commit the crime and also about the places where they had received the consignment as well as illegal proceeds.”