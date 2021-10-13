NIA Says Arrest Of 2005 Delhi Blasts Mastermind Tariq Ahmed Came After Raiding 16 Places

The National Investigation Agency has arrested Tariq Ahmad Dar, the mastermind of 2005 Delhi serial blasts in which over 60 people were killed and around 200 were injured. The arrest was made on Wednesday made during raids that relate to J&K Terrorism Conspiracy Case (RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI) registered at NIA Delhi Police Station.

Sources in NIA have confirmed to Republic that Tariq Ahmed Dar has been arrested during the ongoing crackdown on terror groups in Kashmir valley.

"He was providing financial help and hatching conspiracy for Lashkar E Toiba and was involved in conspiring with Pakistan based terror commanders to radicalize local youth to join terror ranks and provide them arms and ammunition training."

Sources further added that NIA seized electronic devices, incriminating documents and records of suspicious financial transactions from his place. He was providing logistical and material support to terrorists and facilitating them in their nefarious designs.

NIA Spokesperson in a statement said, "NIA conducted searches at 16 locations in Srinagar, Pulwama and Shopian districts of J&K and arrested 04 accused namely i) Waseem Ahmed Sofi r/o Chattabal Srinagar; ii) Tariq Ahmed Dar r/o Shergarhi Srinagar iii) Bilal Ahmed Mir @ Bilal Fufu r/o Parimpora Srinagar and Tariq Ahmed Bafanda r/o Rajauri Kadal Srinagar in RC-29/2021/NIA/DLI."

Earlier, Tariq Dar was imprisoned for more than a decade in the case of blasts at Paharganj, Govindpuri, and Sarojini Nagar Market in October 2005 in which 60 people were killed and injured 200.

NIA statement further stated, "The case pertains to information received regarding hatching of conspiracy both physically and in cyberspace for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities including New Delhi, by cadres of proscribed terrorist organizations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and similar other outfits and their affiliates such as the Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc."

Terror operatives in J&K

The terror associates/OGWs of these organizations are conspiring with their handlers and commanders based in a neighbouring country and are also indulging in the radicalization of local youth to train them in handling arms, ammunition, and explosives.

These terrorists and cadres have carried out several acts of terror including the killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, and unleashing a reign of terror in the valley of Kashmir which challenged the writ of the state. Accordingly, NIA had registered the case as RC 29/2021/NIA/DLI) dated 10.10.2021 and initiated the investigation.