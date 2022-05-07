NIA Special Court Sentences Parbhani Convict With ISIS Links To 7 Years Of Imprisonment

In the latest development, a special NIA court convicted a Parbhani-based civil contractor Naserbin Abubakar Yafai and sentenced him to seven years' rigorous imprisonment. After spending over six years in jail for his alleged involvement with the terror outfit, ISIS, Naserbin Abubakar Yafai has been convicted under Section 13, 16, 18, 18-B, 20, 38, 39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Section 120-B of Indian Penal Code and Section 4, 5 of Explosive Substance Act, 1908. Along with the seven years of imprisonment, he will also have to pay a fine of Rs 5,000.

In 2016, an FIR was registered by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) against Naser and Farooq, alleged to be an ISIS member living in Syria. The ATS alleged that the accused persons were using online resources to contact members of the Islamic State and other terror outfits which are banned by the United Nations and the Government of India.

The case was initially registered as FIR No. 08/2016 dated July 14, 2016, ATS Police Station Mumbai, and was re-registered by NIA on September 14, 2016. After investigation, a chargesheet was filed against four accused persons on October 7, 2016. The trial will continue against three other accused persons. After Naser, who holds an engineering diploma, pleaded guilty, his lawyer withdrew from the case.

Naser was arrested by the ATS from Aurangabad at the time when he was planning to visit either Iraq or Syria and join the terror group. He was allegedly planning to assist Farooq in making bombs and IEDs to cause a blast during Ramzan. The other accused, Mohamed Shahed Ali Khan, who also hails from Parbhani, was quizzed about the source of material used to prepare an explosive device.

US General Milley says ISIS & other organisations trying to regroup in Afghanistan

Meanwhile, on May 3, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, claimed that ISIS and other terrorist organisations are attempting to regroup in Afghanistan. Voicing his concerns, Milley said, “ISIS and other groups are trying to put themselves back together. They have not succeeded yet and they have not yet presented a threat to the US homeland but we are watching that very, very, closely and if they raise their head and do present a threat, we will take appropriate (action)," Tolo News reported.

However, the Taliban government has denied the claims of ISIS extending its foothold in the country. Speaking about it, Taliban's Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that till now, they have taken out a number of ISIS hideouts. According to him, Daesh (ISIS-K) has a very minimal presence.

