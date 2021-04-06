NIA Takes Sachin Vaze To Mumbai's CST Station To Recreate Crime Scene, Visuals Out

In a breaking development on Monday night, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken tainted Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station to recreate the crime scene. He has been taken to platform number 4 of the CST Railway station, which was cordoned off.

The NIA had conducted late-night raids on Saturday, in a bid to recover more evidence in its probe of the Antilia bomb scare and mysterious death case of Mansukh Hiren, after the special NIA court extended Sachin Vaze's custody till April 7.

Vaze - the prime suspect in both the Mansukh Hiren Death case and the Antilia bomb scare case was arrested by the NIA, with many of his aides like Riyaz Kazi being questioned periodically.

According to the latest updates as per sources, the NIA suspects that on March 4 around 6 PM, Sachin Vaze left the CIU office and walked towards CST station. He took a train around 7 PM to travel to Thane. The investigators suspect that Vaze made a call to Mansukh Hiren after reaching Thane at around 8 PM and he purportedly took Mansukh Hiren in an Audi car along with the now arrested constable Vinayak Shinde who is also an accused in the Mansukh Hiren death case. At around 9 PM, Sachin Vaze took a train to Byculla towards Dongri Police station. The slain businessman, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead the next day.

Recovery of luxury vehicles

NIA on Monday traced a luxury Italian sports bike 'Benelli' from Daman that was registered in the name of 'mystery woman' since identified as Meena George, who is under the agency's scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze. NIA has seized eight different vehicles which were allegedly used by Sachin Vaze for various reasons surrounding the period of the incident. These include a Green Scorpio, white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander. Besides tracing the bike, the NIA has also recovered other important documents related to arrested inspector Sachin Vaze, sources said on Monday. Sachin Vaze has also been taken to the Mithi river on March 28 from where the NIA and the divers recovered the contents of his CIU office, including computers, hard disks, a printer, two identical fake number plates, CCTV DDRs and more.

Sachin Vaze & Mystery woman

On April 2, the NIA took into custody the mystery woman in connection with Vaze in the Mansukh Hiren murder probe and the Antilia bomb scare case. Meena George was taken into custody by the NIA from Mumbai airport on Thursday following which her residence was raided by the sleuths. Meena George was absconding for the past few days following which she was taken into NIA custody and was interrogated by a separate team after being brought to the NIA office. She allegedly kept track of Sachin Vaze's accounts and was reportedly spotted with Sachin Vaze at luxury hotel Trident with a cash counting machine on February 16.