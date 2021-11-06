NIA To Probe SFJ; From Having Designated Terrorists To ISI Links, Here's What The SFJ Is

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had dispatched a high-level team to Canada to probe secessionist organisations, including Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) voicing support for the creation of Khalistan. The NIA is also set to probe Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Zindabad Force, and Khalistan Tiger Force. In addition, the NIA will also probe funding to these organizations from countries like Canada, the UK, the USA, Australia, France and Germany.

What is Sikhs for Justice?

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a secessionist organisation supporting the creation of Khalistan. The group is led by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Hardeep Singh Nijjar and Paramjit Singh, out of which Paramjit has been designated as terrorist by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Gurpatwant and Hardeep are separatists. An NIA press release from last year mentions that it had identified immovable properties belonging to terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun in District Amritsar, Punjab and Hardeep Singh Nijjar in District Jalandhar, Punjab.

"Based on the request of NIA, the Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 51-A of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967, has ordered attachment of these properties," the NIA press release had stated

'SFJ was involved in 2018 Amritsar attack'

The group was also allegedly involved in the 2018 hand grenade attack in Amritsar where three people were killed. The group's name surfaced during the investigation of the attack that took place at the Nirankari Bhawan. In addition, the group's name also cropped up in the investigation where it was found out that a youth from Patiala had been tasked with carrying out an attack in a crowded place in Patiala ahead of Diwali. The group's leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun was also declared a proclaimed offender (PO) in 2018 by a Batala court in a case of sedition registered against him.

'SFJ member involved in murder'

According to reports, SFJ member Paramjit Singh aka Pamma is also involved in the murder of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat head Rulda Singh in Patiala in July 2009. He was also accused of conspiring with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terrorists like Babbar Khalsa’s Wadhawa Singh Babbar. After the murder of Rashtriya Sikh Sangat head Rulda Singh in Patiala, a red corner notice was issued against Paramjit Singh. The SFJ member was arrested in Portugal while he was on a visit from the UK. However, he had managed to secure his release as the British authorities had already granted asylum to him.

'Pulwama attack was not an act of terrorism'

The SFJ has said that the Pulwama terrorist attack was not an act of terrorism. According to a dossier prepared by the Punjab police, the SFJ had asserted that the Pulwama attack 'cannot be termed as an act of terrorism'. In addition, it has also been involved in extending legal help to stall extradition of fugitives wanted by India including UK resident Paramjit Singh Pamma from Portugal and Nabha jailbreak mastermind Ramanjit Singh Romi from Hong Kong.

SFJ seeks support from ISI, China

The Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) documents also reveal that the ISI had earmarked a budget 'operation express' to ensure a Sikh Referendum 2020. In addition, the group has also been accused of reaching out to China for support after the Galwan Valley clashes that took place last year. The SFJ had apparently written to China seeking 'help against India'. In a letter addressed to Chinese premier Xi Jinping on June 17, 2020 the radical pro-Khalistani outfit 'condemned the Modi government's violence against China' and 'emphatised with the people of China as their land & resources were under Indian occupation'. SFJ's letter to China was penned in the aftermath of the violent face-off between the Indian Army and the PLA soldiers at Galwan Valley on June 15. The letter written by SFJ to China exposes the radical pro-Khalistani outfit's repeated attempts to set a false narrative against India.