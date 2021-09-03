NIA's Murder Chargesheet Against Sachin Vaze Over 10,000 Pages Long, Has 200+ Statements

As tainted ex-cop Sachin Vaze and encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma have been charged with murder in the Antilia Bomb Scare case and Mansukh Hiren Murder case by National Investigation Agency (NIA), Republic Media Network has accessed details of the chargesheet. As per the NIA, the chargesheet runs into over 10,000 pages.

As per the NIA, over 200 witnesses have recorded their statements. The statements of 20 key witnesses and documents provided by them has been submitted in sealed envelopes; permission has been taken to protect the witnesses and granted.

The NIA in its chargesheet has mentioned the details of the three cases it was probing after taking over by Maharashtra Police, which are as follows:

Case FIR no. 35/2021 dated 25.02.2021 registered at Gamdevi Police Station, Mumbai regarding the placing of explosive-laden Mahindra Scorpio Vehicle on Carmichael Road, Mumbai during the intervening night of 24-25/02/2021 along with 20 Gelatine Sticks Explosive and a Threat Note addressed to Chairman of a business group. FIR No. 47/2021 registered at Vikhroli Police Station, Mumbai Subsequently related to the theft of the above-said Mahindra Scorpio vehicle. Accidental Death Report ADR No. 39/2021 registered at Mumbra Police Station, Thane pertaining to recovery of the dead body of Mansukh Hiren retrieved on 05.03.2021 from Mumbra Creek.

A statement by the NIA reads, "NIA, filed a Charge-Sheet in NIA Special Court, Mumbai under sections 120B, 201, 286, 302, 364, 384, 386, 403, 419, 465, 471, 473 & 506 of IPC; sections 3 & 25 of Arms Act, section 4 of the Explosive Substances Act and sections 16, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act against the 10 arrested persons namely, Sachin Hindurao Waze r/o Thane, Naresh Ramniklal Gor r/o Grant Road, Vinayak Balasaheb Shinde @ Vinu r/o Kalva Naka, Thane Riyazuddin Hisamuddin Kazi r/o Jogeshwari, Sunil Dharma Mane r/o Malad, Santosh Atmaram Shelar r/o Malad (E), Anand Pandurang Jadhav r/o Andheri (West), Satish Tirupati Mothkuri @ Tanni @ Vicky baba r/o Goregaon (West), Manish Vasantbhai Soni r/o, Malad (W), and Pradeep Rameshwar Sharma @ PS r/o, Andheri (East).in NIA RC-01/2021/NIA/MUM."

The NIA has also said that during the investigation, incriminating evidence has come to the fore against the above mentioned 10 arrested accused involved in various stages of conspiracy of placing explosive-laden vehicle, its theft and commission of murder of Mansukh Hiren. The NIA has filed the chargesheet two days before the deadline of the 30-day extension granted by the court to complete the process.

What are the Antilia Bomb Scare and Mansukh Hiren murder cases?

On February 25, at around 3 PM, a car (green Scorpio) laden with explosive gelatin sticks along with a threatening letter was found by Mumbai Police, outside the Ambani residence - Antilia. A primary investigation from the CCTV revealed that the car had been parked near the residence in the intervening night prior. Later, on March 5, Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car in question, was found dead at the Kalwa creek - with police claiming that he committed suicide by jumping into the stream. The deceased's wife, however, alleged murder and put forth that Sachin Vaze was actually using the car since November.

Shortly, then-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze who had actually been put in charge of the Antilia case, was arrested by NIA on March 13 for his alleged involvement. While Vaze was again suspended from police service amid the NIA arresting him and taking him into custody, his superior - then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh was transferred to Home Guards due to 'lapses' in the probe. He then sent an 8-page letter to CM Thackeray, HM Anil Deshmukh and Gov Koshyari alleging that Deshmukh had demanded from Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from 1750 pubs in Mumbai per month. Deshmukh was forced to resign from his post after a CBI inquiry was ordered against him by the Bombay HC, since upheld by the Supreme Court.

Vaze, meanwhile, was sent to Taloja jail where he remained till just days ago when he was moved to a private hospital after claiming he has a 'heart' ailment, while the Maharashtra govt has also ordered an inquiry into Param Bir Singh as to how Vaze went 'rogue' in the Antilia case while under Singh. The CBI is also probing Anil Deshmukh who has stepped down as Maharashtra's Home Minister, whereas the ED has also filed a case.