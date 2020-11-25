NIB Directed To Assist Central Drugs Lab In Bid To ensure Smooth Supply Of Covid Vaccine

In a bid to ensure that the supply of COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday asked the National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) to perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory as an additional facility for testing the COVID-19 vaccine. In its latest gazette notification, the Health Ministry said that NIB shall perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory in addition to its existing functions.

The notification read "In the exercise of the powers conferred by sections 6 and 26B, read with section 33P, of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and rule 3 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945, the central government, hereby directs that the National Institute of Biologicals, Noida, in addition to its existing functions, shall perform the function of Central Drugs Laboratory... in respect of the COVID-19 vaccine."

Health Ministry releases gazette notification

Stating that in case of any inconsistency between this notificaton or any other rule made under the said Act, the Ministry said that the notification has been reeased under the public interest to make sure that all requirements of COVID-19 vaccine testing. The Ministry also highlighted the importance of regulating the COVID-19 vaccine testing for the prevention and management of infections.

National Institute of Biologicals (NIB) was set up in 1992 and it is a top autonomous institute under the administrative control of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In accordance with provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and Rule, 1945, NIB has been performing the primary function of quality control of biological like insulin, erythripoietin, blood products, diagnostics kits. Currently, the Central Drugs Laboratory at Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh does all types of vaccine testing.

PM Modi: 'Only scientists can determine COVID-19 vaccine arrival'

As the world continue to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Tuesday where he asserted that the arrival of the vaccine was solely in the hands of the scientists. Slamming the political leaders who are trying to politicise the COVID-19 vaccine's arrival, the Prime Minister urged everyone to stop doing so. The meeting held by PM Modi focussed on reviewing the Coronavirus situation in the country and on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine once it enters the market.

COVID-19 tally in India

With 37,975 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases rose to 91,77,841, as on Tuesday. 1,34,218 people have succumbed thus far.

(With ANI inputs)