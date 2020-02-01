Nirbhaya Convicts Issued Notice By Del HC On Plea Against Execution Stay, Hearing On Feb 2

After hearing the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) plea challenging the indefinite stay on the hanging of the Nirbhaya convicts, the Delhi High Court on Saturday issued a notice to Tihar jail officials and the four convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay and Mukesh. The hearing has been scheduled to 3 PM on Sunday, asking the convicts and the jail authorities to respond by Sunday. The MHA - represented by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, argued that there is no obligation for all 4 convicts to be hanged together - seeking immediate execution.

MHA along with Tihar jail, mentions that the convicts by filing their review, curative and mercy petition, one after the other at such a belated stage, are being permitted to play with law leading to unnecessarily prolonging execution and taking judicial process for a ride. This development comes amidst the Supreme Court agreeing to hear the Centre's plea seeking ‘victim and society centric’ guidelines to prevent delay in the execution of convicts. The Centre has appealed to the apex court to set guidelines as the process is often misused by the convict to prolong the day of execution.

Earlier on Friday, the Patiala House Court deferred the execution of all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case until further orders. Currently, SC has rejected all convicts review petition while the president has rejected two convicts' mercy plea and has received the third one. The Supreme Court has rejected three convicts' curative petition, while one is yet to file curative petitions. The Jallad (executioner) Pawan Kumar has already reported to Tihar Jail and performed a dummy execution after the Patiala House court set an execution date on January 22 and later extended it to February 1.

A 23-year-old paramedic student Nirbhaya was gang-raped inside a running bus by six persons on December 16, 2012, in Delhi. The victim was severely assaulted and thrown out on the road along with her male friend and succumbed to injuries a few days later. Out of the six convicts, one reportedly committed suicide in prison, while another, a juvenile, served maximum punishment of three years in a reform home and was set free in 2015. The remaining four rapists were convicted and handed the death penalty by a trial court in 2013, confirmed by the Delhi High Court in March 2014. The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's verdict in 2017.

