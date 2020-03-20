Nirbhaya Gang-rape Convicts Hanged, Declared Dead By Officials: LIVE Updates

Supreme Court: The petitioner (Pawan Gupta) is not right in contending that the plea of juvenility has not been considered by the courts. It is duly considered by courts. The alleged torture (of Gupta) in jail, if any, cannot be a ground for judicial review of the rejection of the mercy petition. The said grounds have been considered by all courts and all the convicts have been found guilty and have been convicted.

Justice Banumati: The argument that Pawan did not share common intent for murder and has been imposed capital punishment has been considered by all courts before and cannot be grounds for contesting rejection of mercy petition by President.