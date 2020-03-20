The Debate
Nirbhaya Gang-rape Convicts Hanged, Declared Dead By Officials: LIVE Updates

General News

The four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case have approached the Supreme Court with a final plea to stay their execution which is set for 5.30 AM on Friday. Latest updates here:

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nirbhaya

The four convicts of the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case have approached the Supreme Court with a final plea to stay their execution which is set for 5.30 AM on Friday. Latest updates here:
Dead bodies shifted to DDU Hospital
22 mins ago | March 20, 2020 07:28

Dead bodies shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for autopsy. 5 member panel of DDU forensic led by Dr BN Mishra will do the autopsy in camera. Bodies taken in two ambulances.

Four convicts declared dead
1 hour ago | March 20, 2020 06:42

Resident Medical Officer examination over; four convicts declared dead.

Asha Devi: I am proud of my daughter
1 hour ago | March 20, 2020 05:57

Asha Devi: "As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice. I am proud of my daughter. Today I got her justice and my duty as a mother is fulfilled. We will request SC to bring a guideline and make hanging, mercy petition time-bound."

 

Convicts executed simultaneously
2 hours ago | March 20, 2020 05:42

Four men executed simultaneously for first time in Tihar history: jail officials after Nirbhaya convicts' hanging--PTI

ALL FOUR CONVICTS HANGED
2 hours ago | March 20, 2020 05:36

Superintendent, District Magistrate, Resident Medical Officer gathered in the gallows enclosure. All the four convicts have been hanged at exactly 5.30 am. According to jail officials, the body will remain hung for 30 minutes. The Superintendent will send a report to the Inspector General and return the warrant duly endorsed to the Court which issued it.

Convicts brought to place of execution: ANI
2 hours ago | March 20, 2020 05:27

Tihar jail officials to ANI: All four 2012 Delhi gang-rape death row convicts have been brought to the place where they will be hanged shortly.

Heavy security outside Tihar
2 hours ago | March 20, 2020 05:27

 

Nirbhaya's mother pleased
2 hours ago | March 20, 2020 05:27

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: "I am feeling satisfied today because finally, our daughter got justice. The whole country was ashamed of this crime, today the nation got justice."

 

SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta's plea
4 hours ago | March 20, 2020 03:37

The Supreme Court in an early morning hearing has dismissed the plea of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.

“We don't find any grounds for entertaining this petition for challenging executive order by which mercy petition was rejected by President. We thereby dismiss the same”, concludes Justice Banumathi.

Supreme Court begins dictating order
4 hours ago | March 20, 2020 03:33

Supreme Court: The petitioner (Pawan Gupta) is not right in contending that the plea of juvenility has not been considered by the courts. It is duly considered by courts. The alleged torture (of Gupta) in jail, if any, cannot be a ground for judicial review of the rejection of the mercy petition. The said grounds have been considered by all courts and all the convicts have been found guilty and have been convicted.

Justice Banumati: The argument that Pawan did not share common intent for murder and has been imposed capital punishment has been considered by all courts before and cannot be grounds for contesting rejection of mercy petition by President.

Supreme Court begins dictating order
4 hours ago | March 20, 2020 03:26

The top court notes in the order that a special hearing was conducted from 2:30 am till 3:18 am on March 20 o  the petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta over the rejection of his mercy plea by President Kovind. The court observes that the scope of judicial review of mercy petitions is limited. 

AP Singh cites Pawan Gupta's juvenile status at time of crime
4 hours ago | March 20, 2020 03:12

Advocate AP Singh is submitting documents on the juvenility of Pawan Gupta. Justice Ashok Bhushan says that juvenile issues have been argued by AP Singh at every stage of the trail. Solicitor General says that argument rejected by courts throughout the trail.

Three-member bench assembles, AP Singh begins arguments
5 hours ago | March 20, 2020 02:50

 

A bench of Justice Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna assembles. AP Singh, the lawyer of Nirbhaya convicts, begins the argument.

Solicitor General of India arrives at Supreme Court
5 hours ago | March 20, 2020 02:43

Solicitor General of India arrives at the apex court.

 

Nirbhaya's parents reach Supreme Court
5 hours ago | March 20, 2020 02:43

Nirbhaya's parents reach SC. Petition to stay the four convicts' death penalty to be heard hours before hanging.

 

Supreme Court to hear Nirbhaya case convicts' petition at 2:30 am today
5 hours ago | March 20, 2020 02:16

 

AP Singh says plea to stay convicts' death penalty to be filed in SC
5 hours ago | March 20, 2020 02:00

2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts' counsel AP Singh told reporters that they are filing a petition in the apex court to stay the execution that is scheduled two and a half hours from now.

 

Lawyer AP Singh arrives at SC Registrar
6 hours ago | March 20, 2020 01:46

Nirbhaya convicts' counsel AP Singh arrived at the Supreme Court Registrar. He previously said that he'll knock the doors of the apex court to appeal against his clients' scheduled execution at 5.30 AM.

 

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi says hopeful of hanging to proceed
6 hours ago | March 20, 2020 01:34

Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim said, "We are hoping we will get justice today and all the convicts will be hanged this morning."

 

Convicts' lawyer AP Singh intends to approach Supreme Court, says yet to receive Delhi HC order
6 hours ago | March 20, 2020 01:26

After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Nirbhaya case convicts challenging their execution, the convicts' lawyer AP Singh said that he is yet to get a copy of the order after which he will move to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. Speaking to reporters outside the court premises early Friday morning, he alleged that the system is tilted against the defendants as it has become a "prestige issue" for all institutions.

 

