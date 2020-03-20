Nirbhaya Gang-rape Convicts Hanged, Declared Dead By Officials: LIVE Updates

Dead bodies shifted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for autopsy. 5 member panel of DDU forensic led by Dr BN Mishra will do the autopsy in camera. Bodies taken in two ambulances.
Resident Medical Officer examination over; four convicts declared dead.
Asha Devi: "As soon as I returned from Supreme Court, I hugged the picture of my daughter and said today you got justice. I am proud of my daughter. Today I got her justice and my duty as a mother is fulfilled. We will request SC to bring a guideline and make hanging, mercy petition time-bound."
Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim

Four men executed simultaneously for first time in Tihar history: jail officials after Nirbhaya convicts' hanging--PTI
#BREAKING | 2012 Nirbhaya Gangrape and murder case: Four convicts hanged to death in Tihar jail at 5:30 AM.
Superintendent, District Magistrate, Resident Medical Officer gathered in the gallows enclosure. All the four convicts have been hanged at exactly 5.30 am. According to jail officials, the body will remain hung for 30 minutes. The Superintendent will send a report to the Inspector General and return the warrant duly endorsed to the Court which issued it.
Tihar jail officials to ANI: All four 2012 Delhi gang-rape death row convicts have been brought to the place where they will be hanged shortly.
Delhi: Security deployed outside Tihar jail, where the four 2012 Delhi gang-rape death row convicts will be hanged shortly.
Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: "I am feeling satisfied today because finally, our daughter got justice. The whole country was ashamed of this crime, today the nation got justice."
#WATCH Asha Devi (mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim) to ANI: Finally the convicts will be hanged, the petition in Supreme Court has been dismissed. I would like to thank all the people of the society, especially our daughters & women.
The Supreme Court in an early morning hearing has dismissed the plea of Nirbhaya convict Pawan Gupta against the rejection of his mercy petition by the President.
“We don't find any grounds for entertaining this petition for challenging executive order by which mercy petition was rejected by President. We thereby dismiss the same”, concludes Justice Banumathi.
Supreme Court: The petitioner (Pawan Gupta) is not right in contending that the plea of juvenility has not been considered by the courts. It is duly considered by courts. The alleged torture (of Gupta) in jail, if any, cannot be a ground for judicial review of the rejection of the mercy petition. The said grounds have been considered by all courts and all the convicts have been found guilty and have been convicted.
Justice Banumati: The argument that Pawan did not share common intent for murder and has been imposed capital punishment has been considered by all courts before and cannot be grounds for contesting rejection of mercy petition by President.
The top court notes in the order that a special hearing was conducted from 2:30 am till 3:18 am on March 20 o the petition filed by convict Pawan Gupta over the rejection of his mercy plea by President Kovind. The court observes that the scope of judicial review of mercy petitions is limited.
Advocate AP Singh is submitting documents on the juvenility of Pawan Gupta. Justice Ashok Bhushan says that juvenile issues have been argued by AP Singh at every stage of the trail. Solicitor General says that argument rejected by courts throughout the trail.
A bench of Justice Banumathi, Justice Ashok Bhushan and Justice AS Bopanna assembles. AP Singh, the lawyer of Nirbhaya convicts, begins the argument.
Solicitor General of India arrives at the apex court.
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta arrives at Supreme Court. SC will shortly hear the petition by four 2012 Delhi gang-rape case death row convicts, seeking stay on their execution.
Nirbhaya's parents reach SC. Petition to stay the four convicts' death penalty to be heard hours before hanging.
Delhi: Parents of 2012 gang-rape victim arrive at Supreme Court. SC will shortly hear the petition by four death row convicts, seeking stay on their execution.
2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Supreme Court to hear the petition of all four death row convicts, seeking stay on execution, at 2:30 am today.
2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts' counsel AP Singh told reporters that they are filing a petition in the apex court to stay the execution that is scheduled two and a half hours from now.
AP Singh, advocate of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts: We are seeking urgent hearing & stay on death warrant. We are filing the petition in the Supreme Court, the court is open and working.
Nirbhaya convicts' counsel AP Singh arrived at the Supreme Court Registrar. He previously said that he'll knock the doors of the apex court to appeal against his clients' scheduled execution at 5.30 AM.
Delhi: AP Singh, advocate of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts arrives at the residence of Supreme Court Registrar. The convicts are scheduled to be executed at 5:30 am today.
Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim said, "We are hoping we will get justice today and all the convicts will be hanged this morning."
Asha Devi, mother of 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim: Convicts were given a lot of time, many pleas were filed to delay the execution. Their plea has been dismissed in High Court, we are going to Supreme Court, it will be dismissed there too. Convicts will be hanged this morning.
After the Delhi High Court dismissed the plea of Nirbhaya case convicts challenging their execution, the convicts' lawyer AP Singh said that he is yet to get a copy of the order after which he will move to the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing. Speaking to reporters outside the court premises early Friday morning, he alleged that the system is tilted against the defendants as it has become a "prestige issue" for all institutions.
AP Singh, advocate of 2012 Delhi gang-rape convicts: I will go to Supreme Court when I get the order copy. I have spoken to Registrar, I will go to him.