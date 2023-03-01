Nithyananda's Fictional Nation 'United States Of Kailasa' Attends UN Meet

United States of Kailasa, the fictional country set up by self-styled godman Nithyananda, is said to have attended the United Nations conference in Geneva and took part in a discussion on sustainable development. The participation of the representatives of the fictional ‘country’ came in an apparent bid to create an illusion that the world organisation has recognised it. Two representatives of the fictional country 'Kailasa' even spoke during the general discussion on Sustainable Development held by the Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR).

Notably, Kailasa is not among the 193 countries recognised by the United Nations. In order for a country to be recognised as a member of the United Nations, it requires the approval of both the Security Council and the General Assembly.

Sharing the information on the official Twitter handle of so-called Pontiff of Hinduism, Nithyananda Paramashivam, wrote, “USK at UN Geneva: Inputs on the Achievement of Sustainability. Participation of the United States of KAILASA in a discussion on the General Comment on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights and Sustainable Development at the United Nations in Geneva.”

Kailasa at UN meeting in Geneva

Addressing the meeting, the ambassador of the 'fake country' said, “The UN human rights outfits in Geneva are very generous in allowing people to come in and speak at open sessions of their meetings, often drawing charlatans and dubious organisations who make weird claims and the organisations' open procedures allow them to submit presentations that are included in their archives, which make it seem official.”

Nithyanand, the self-styled godman and rape-accused, is believed to be the founder of the “Kailasa”. Nithyananda is charged under several cases, including rape, torture, kidnapping and wrongful confinement of children, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC).