Nitin Gadkari Bats For Large Scale Ethanol Production; Says It Will Improve Farmers Income

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Saturday that ethanol production at a large scale will help in boosting farmers' income. He called upon the State of Karnataka to ramp up the production of ethanol, as it is one of the largest producers of sugarcane in the country.

"The country is already over-producing sugar and rice, and sufficient stock are available with the government. The surplus may be converted to Ethanol, which can be used as an alternative fuel for vehicles. This will not only improve farmers' income but will also be an indigenous source of fuels for the country," Gadkari said.

The Union Minister’s remarks came while he virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 33 national highway projects in Karnataka. These projects include 1,197 kilometres long roads costing Rs 10,904 crores. Speaking on the occasion, Gadkari informed that over 900 km national highway length has been added to the state during last six years, and it now stands at 7,652 kilometres, according to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

"A total of 71 works are in progress in length of 2,384 kilometres at a cost of Rs 37,311 crores. Out of these, more than 70 percent progress has been achieved in 26 works amounting to Rs 12,286 crores covering a length of 1,127 kilometres," he said.

Gadkari said up to 70% progress has been achieved so far in 45 works covering a length of 1,257 kilometres and amounting to Rs 25,025 crores.

The coastal road between Goa and Karnataka

In order to provide smooth connectivity to the ports for trade and economy, four-laning of the entire coastal road from the border of Goa to Kerala, connecting the port cities of Belekeri, Karwar, and Mangalore have been taken up at a cost of Rs 3,443 crores. The coastal road covers a length of 278 kilometres and the work has been substantially completed, he said.

"Further, in view of the safety of road users, 3 works for improving the safety by providing protective measures on Hill slopes in Shiradi Ghat on NH-75, Charmadi Ghat on NH-73, and Sampaje Ghat on NH-275 have been sanctioned amounting to Rs 115 crores,” the Ministry stated.

Gadkari also said that the Central Government will invest approximately Rs 1,16,144 crores in Karnataka’s development in the coming years. He noted that eleven road projects of 275 kilometres worth Rs 5,083 crores have been awarded in the State during the financial years 2019-21. He also informed that CRF works worth Rs 8,330 crores have been sanctioned till date for the state.

(With inputs from agency)