Nitin Gadkari Inspects Work Of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway; Calls It 'icon Of New India'

On Friday, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari inspected the bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Gujarat during his two-day survey of the progress made in the development of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.

The 2 km long extra-dosed cable span bridge is integral to the Delhi- Mumbai Expressway, which connects over six states. The Union Minister took to his official Twitter account to share the pictures clicked during the inspection.

In the tweet, Nitin Gadkari wrote, "Inspected iconic bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Gujarat. The 2km long extradosed cable span bridge will be India's first 8 lane bridge to be built across the expressway. #DelhiMumbaiExpressway".

The bridge built across the Narmada river is iconic as it is India’s first 8-lane bridge to be built across one of the longest expressways.



Gadkari completed an aerial tour to inspect the development of Delhi- Mumbai Expressway

The Union minister also completed his two-day aerial survey of the project that connects India’s national capital with financial capital. In another Tweet, Gadkari informed that after thorough inspection, he believes that the road will open various opportunities for the people across the country. He called the (DME) highway the icon of new India.

“The two-day aerial survey of #DelhiMumbaiExpressway has been completed. After thoroughly inspecting the highway, I am confident that the road will become an icon of #NewIndia and will open endless opportunities for millions of people. #PragatiKaHighway."

He also mentioned that the project will become the face of the expressway development in the country.

On Thursday, Gadkari visited Haryana and Madhya Pradesh states and reviewed the progress in the development of the iconic highway, which will enable people to reach Mumbai from Delhi within 24 hours.

Delhi- Mumbai Expressway

The expressway will run through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat. The expressway, which is being built as part of the first phase of the Bharatmala Pariyojana, is expected to be completed by March 2023. As per an official statement, the 1,380 kilometre-long Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is being built at a cost of Rs 98,000 crore, will be India's longest expressway. The expressway will connect Delhi's city areas via the Delhi-Faridabad-Sohna section of the corridor, as well as move to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port, to Mumbai via a spur in Mumbai.

The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway was envisioned as part of PM Narendra Modi's 'New India' vision and was launched in 2018. The foundation stone of the project was laid on March 9, 2019. The contracts for more than 1,200 kilometres have already been granted.



