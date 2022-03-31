Nitish Kumar Says 'people' Responsible For Liquor Deaths In Bihar; Calls Them 'Mahapaapi'

Shortly after the Bihar Assembly, on Wednesday, passed the Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar affirmed that the state government cannot be held responsible for providing relief to the people who die after consuming toxic alcohol as they don't deserve any sympathies. Kumar who has been facing criticism over multiple incidents of hooch tragedies across the state despite implementing a liquor ban said that the people consuming liquor are aware of its harmful consequences and thus they are responsible for its outcome and not the state government.

"People are consuming alcohol even after knowing it is harmful to their health," he said while speaking at the Bihar Assembly.

Further referring to Mahatma Gandhi, the BIhar chief minister said that even Gandhi opposed the consumption of alcohol. "I don't consider such people as Indians as they don't even feel like respecting Bapu's ideology. People like these going against Bapu's principles are 'Mahapaapi' (grave sinners)", he said further adding that there is a need to preach Bapu's ideology across the country to make people understand the harmful effects of alcohol consumption and generate awareness concerning the same.

Bihar government faces criticism over hooch tragedies

This came at the time when Bihar has been reporting multiple hooch tragedies, especially at the end of 2021. Following this, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come under the attack of the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its alliance partner, BJP. Earlier on Wednesday, the opposition levelled several allegations on the state government accusing it of failing in implementing its liquor ban.

On one hand, while the opposition continues to reiterate the state government's failure concerning the liquor ban, the BJP has been alleging that the concerned officers are not adhering to the prohibition law strictly.

Notably on Wednesday, the Bihar government, amid massive criticism, tabled the Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2022, in the state Legislative Assembly. Adding several provisions of amendments to the existing laws, the bill gives relaxation to one-time offenders. However, the amount of fine for such people has been decided yet.

In the case of habitual offenders and those involved in the illegal liquor trade, severe punishments will be brought in to empower the district magistrates.

(Image: PTI)