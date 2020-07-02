No Community Transmission In Maharashtra Even As COVID Cases Near 2 Lakh, Says Health Min

Even as total COVID-19 cases near two lakh in Maharashtra, Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that there is no community transmission in the state. He said people who have tested positive for Coronavirus were either under institutional quarantine, home quarantine, or had some contact history with positive patients.

Speaking of plasma therapy as a potential treatment for the virus, Tope said that the method is still very effective as the condition of nine out of ten patients has improved through this treatment. The Health Minister also said that Remdesivir and Favipiravir medicines for the treatment of COVID-19 patients will be available in all districts in the coming two days.

Maharashtra death toll tops 8,000

With 5,537 fresh cases of COVID-19, Maharashtra on Wednesday reported its highest single-day count of the viral infection, taking a total number of confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,80,298. The death toll rose to 8,053 after 198 patients succumbed to the illness, of which 69 deaths occurred in the last 48 hours, and the rest 129 are from the previous period.

The state health department said the recovery rate in Maharashtra is 51.67 percent with 93,000 people being discharged from hospitals, while the case fatality rate is 4.47 percent. Currently, 6,08,660 people are under home quarantine and 38,396 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 9,92,723 laboratory samples, 1,80,298 have been tested positive (18.16 percent) for COVID-19 until July 1.

