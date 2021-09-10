'No COVID Cases In 33 Districts': Uttar Pradesh Govt Unveils Latest Pandemic Data

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on Friday there were no active cases of COVID-19 in 33 districts of the state. The release also said that 67 districts across the state have not reported any new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The 33 districts which are practically free of the coronavirus are Aligarh, Amroha, Ayodhya, Baghpat, Ballia, Balrampur, Banda, Basti, Bahraich, Bijnor, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Chandauli, Etah, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gonda, Hamirpur, Hapur, Hardoi, Hathras, Kasganj, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Siddharth Nagar, and Sonbhadra.

Currently, the infected rate in the state is less than 0.01% and the recovery rate stands at 98.7%. According to the state’s health bulletin, the state of Uttar Pradesh registered 11 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths in the last 24 hours. The state only has 199 active cases as the state government has tested 2.26 lakh samples in the past 24 hours.

Since the pandemic began last March, 7.42 crore tests have been conducted in the state, as recorded by Uttar Pradesh's health department. Uttar Pradesh has vaccinated the most number of people as more than 8 crore people in the state have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 12 lakh people were vaccinated in the last 2 hours.

Further relaxations of curfew in Uttar Pradesh

As the number of cases steadily declined in the state along with the active cases of coronavirus, the UP government made the decision to reduce the COVID-night curfew by another hour. With the latest order, the public movement restrictions will be applicable from 11 pm to 6 am as the previous deadline was 10 pm.

The final decision on the partial relaxation of the curfew was made by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a meeting to review the COVID situation in the state. He said,

“It is important to save lives and livelihood for which prevention and vaccination remain crucial to the strategy. Field staff must ensure that all shops, markets and public places are shut down by 11 pm and that no individual must roam unnecessarily on the streets. We are way better than other states, but we must not let our guard down. Everyone must follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour, ensure the usage of masks and social distancing.”

