No fresh COVID-19 cases in Ladakh

Leh, Oct 23 (PTI) No fresh COVID-19 cases were recorded during the past 24 hours in Ladakh, where three patients recovered from the infection, bringing down the active cases in the Union Territory to 40, officials said on Saturday Ladakh has registered an overall tally of 20,896 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. Among them, 208 persons -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- succumbed to the disease.

The officials said 1,548 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Friday, but all the reports were found negative.

However, they said three Covid patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh on Friday, taking the number of those recovered to 20,648.

With this, the number of active cases in Ladakh dropped to 40, which included 39 in Leh and one in Kargil, the officials said. PTI TAS KJ KJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)