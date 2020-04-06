The Debate
Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails India's Successful '9 Mins' Covid Unity With Interesting 'PS'

General News

As the whole of India lit up in solidarity, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked on how India had successfully observed the '9pm-9minute' challenge.'

Written By Ananya Varma | Mumbai | Updated On:
COVID-19

As the whole of India lit up in solidarity on Sunday night, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked on how India had successfully observed the '9pm-9minute' challenge without any gird failure. As PM Modi asked people to shut off all the lights in their homes and light candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches instead, there were apprehensions expressed by a certain group of people including the Congress party on how this could lead to instability in India's power grid. However, all rumours were put to rest after India successfully expressed their solidarity with no effect on India's electricity grid whatsoever. 

Read:Power Minister RK Singh Says 'No Impact On Electrical Grid During 9-mins Lights-out Event'

Read: Responding To PM Modi's Call, Odisha Lights Diyas At 9 Pm

'Electricity grid robust & stable'

Even before the event, the PIB had dispelled rumours on the 9pm-9minute challenge causing instability in the grid by quoting the Ministry of Power a press release which read, "The Ministry has emphasized that Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand." 

Power Minister congratulates team

Shortly after the country lit up at 9 pm, Power Minister RK Singh cleared that throughout the nine minutes, there was no impact on the electricity grid functioning. He said that the lights-out event went smoothly as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 

Read: Nothing To Be Achieved By Lighting Candles, Only Grid Failure: Cong Ignores PIB Fact-check

First Published:
