Jyotiraditya Scindia Hails India's Successful '9 Mins' Covid Unity With Interesting 'PS'

As the whole of India lit up in solidarity on Sunday night, BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia remarked on how India had successfully observed the '9pm-9minute' challenge without any gird failure. As PM Modi asked people to shut off all the lights in their homes and light candles, lanterns, flashlights and torches instead, there were apprehensions expressed by a certain group of people including the Congress party on how this could lead to instability in India's power grid. However, all rumours were put to rest after India successfully expressed their solidarity with no effect on India's electricity grid whatsoever.

India successfully observed #9MIN9PM . Proud and overwhelmed by the show of solidarity today.

Ps. No #grid failure. — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) April 5, 2020

'Electricity grid robust & stable'

Even before the event, the PIB had dispelled rumours on the 9pm-9minute challenge causing instability in the grid by quoting the Ministry of Power a press release which read, "The Ministry has emphasized that Indian electricity grid is robust and stable and adequate arrangements and protocols are in place to handle the variation in demand."

Some apprehensions have been expressed that #LightsOff event may cause instability in the grid and fluctuation in voltage which may harm electrical appliances.



Need not worry as these apprehensions are misplaced.#IndiaFightsCorona #9Baje9Minutes



▶️ https://t.co/91SiGxt0wk — PIB India 🇮🇳 #StayHome #StaySafe (@PIB_India) April 4, 2020

Power Minister congratulates team

Shortly after the country lit up at 9 pm, Power Minister RK Singh cleared that throughout the nine minutes, there was no impact on the electricity grid functioning. He said that the lights-out event went smoothly as appealed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While I was away with my officers monitoring the grid at the National Power Monitoring Centre during #9pm9minutes my family members were all together lighting diyas of hope and positivity for all of us. (1/2)@narendramodi @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/0p8Ak3ULvl — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) April 5, 2020

Congratulations to all of you. The national power system works as a team. INDIA stands together with the Prime Minister. (4/4)



Jai Hind! 🇮🇳 — R. K. Singh (@RajKSinghIndia) April 5, 2020

