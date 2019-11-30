No Kashmiri Student To Be Harassed Over Fee, Attendance In Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had assured that no Kashmiri student studying in private universities will have to suffer over fee payment delays and lack of sufficient attendance in the state.

Will not allow this to happen in my state. It was not the fault of the students and I will ensure that they do not suffer on account of the delay in payment of fee or attendance shortage resulting from the clampdown in Kashmir, which was never in their control. pic.twitter.com/hyhEmz7qrG — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 29, 2019

'No student shall suffer'

The assurance from the Chief Minister came after a Kashmiri student tweeted that he was asked to pay a fine or miss exams and that Universities across Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttrakhand are asking Kashmiri students to pay fine because of not submitting their assignments on time and falling short of attendance.

Bizarre rather Shocking. Pay Fine Or Miss Exams, College Authorities tells Kashmiri Students.Colleges from Punjb,Utrakhnd,Chandigarh r asking Kashmiri Students to Pay unnecessary Fine Fr not Submitting fee on time and falling short of attendance,due to clampdown.@kavita_krishnan — Nasir Khuehami (@NasirKhuehami) November 28, 2019

The lockdown was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir and political leaders were arrested as the Government tabled the Bill to revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory. Over time, restrictions in the state have been lifted and recently, a few political leaders have also been released. The government has been trying to restore normalcy in Srinagar, which is the most affected region.

The Punjab Chief Minister has been helping the students right from the first week of the clampdown. Earlier, Amarinder Singh had hosted 125 Kashmiri students, who belonged to various universities of Punjab, on Eid. He had told the students, "We cannot replace your families. But I hope you consider us as your family too."

Hosted students from Jammu & Kashmir for lunch to celebrate #EidAlAdha in Chandigarh today. I have assured all these students of their safety here. Punjab has always stood by our brothers & sisters, and our doors & hearts will always remain open for all. pic.twitter.com/so5ot2jca5 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 12, 2019

Happy to have celebrated #EidAlAdha with students of Jammu & Kashmir. Absolutely heartwarming to meet these young boys & girls. Wish them the best of success in life. pic.twitter.com/IGEa1ubOfm — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) August 12, 2019

