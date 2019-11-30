The Debate
No Kashmiri Student To Be Harassed Over Fee, Attendance In Punjab: CM Amarinder Singh

General News

After a student posted a tweet resaying students are being asked to pay fines owing to delay in submissions and low attendance, Punjab CM gave the assurance.

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kashmiri

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had assured that no Kashmiri student studying in private universities will have to suffer over fee payment delays and lack of sufficient attendance in the state.

READ: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh Writes To PM Modi Asking Him To Review The New Arms Act Proposal

'No student shall suffer'

The assurance from the Chief Minister came after a Kashmiri student tweeted that he was asked to pay a fine or miss exams and that Universities across Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttrakhand are asking Kashmiri students to pay fine because of not submitting their assignments on time and falling short of attendance. 

The lockdown was imposed on Jammu and Kashmir and political leaders were arrested as the Government tabled the Bill to revoke Article 370 and make Jammu and Kashmir a Union Territory. Over time, restrictions in the state have been lifted and recently, a few political leaders have also been released. The government has been trying to restore normalcy in Srinagar, which is the most affected region. 

READ: Punjab Govt's Performance On GST Collection The Worst: SAD

The Punjab Chief Minister has been helping the students right from the first week of the clampdown. Earlier, Amarinder Singh had hosted 125 Kashmiri students, who belonged to various universities of Punjab, on Eid. He had told the students, "We cannot replace your families. But I hope you consider us as your family too."

READ: SC Tears Into Punjab & Haryana On Crop Burnings, Says 'You Can't Let People Die Like This'

READ: Punjab CM Capt Singh Says India Won't Allow ISI-backed Forces To Disturb Its Harmony

Published:
