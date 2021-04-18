India's & Pakistan's Foreign Ministers In UAE At Same Time; Jaishankar Not Meeting Qureshi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, however, no meeting has been planned between the two leaders, the Ministry said on Saturday. Shortly after Qureshi began a three-day tour to the UAE, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced on Twitter that Jaishankar would also visit Abu Dhabi on April 18 at the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The announcement triggered speculation about a meeting between Jaishankar and Qureshi, especially after the Gulf nation's diplomat acknowledged that his country was playing a role in helping India and Pakistan improve ties. In the last few years, UAE has emerged as a key strategic partner of India in the Gulf region. In December, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the UAE in the first-ever visit by the head of the Indian Army.

As per reports, Jaishankar’s Sunday visit is “purely bilateral” and his engagements are “only with UAE dignitaries. He will be discussing some pressing economic and community welfare issues related to Covid-19. His Abu Dhabi visit comes amid evolving geopolitical developments in the Gulf region, particularly in Afghanistan.

'No such meeting is scheduled with Jaishankar': Pakistan

In Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “No such meeting is scheduled during foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s ongoing visit to the UAE.” It said Qureshi will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

In a significant move, the Indian and Pakistani armies in February recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control. The return to the ceasefire was seen as an indication by the two countries to move forward in their ties which were under severe strain since India announced its decision in August 2019 to withdraw the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir.