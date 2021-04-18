Last Updated:

India's & Pakistan's Foreign Ministers In UAE At Same Time; Jaishankar Not Meeting Qureshi

Speculation about a meeting between Jaishankar & Qureshi triggered after a diplomat acknowledged the UAE’s role in facilitating secret talks between India & Pak

Written By
Gloria Methri
PTI/AP

PTI/AP photo


External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi will be in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, however, no meeting has been planned between the two leaders, the Ministry said on Saturday. Shortly after Qureshi began a three-day tour to the UAE, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi announced on Twitter that Jaishankar would also visit Abu Dhabi on April 18 at the invitation of his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The announcement triggered speculation about a meeting between Jaishankar and Qureshi, especially after the Gulf nation's diplomat acknowledged that his country was playing a role in helping India and Pakistan improve ties. In the last few years, UAE has emerged as a key strategic partner of India in the Gulf region. In December, Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravane visited the UAE in the first-ever visit by the head of the Indian Army. 

READ | India in touch with Pakistan: EAM on safety of Indian Sikh pilgrims

As per reports, Jaishankar’s Sunday visit is “purely bilateral” and his engagements are “only with UAE dignitaries. He will be discussing some pressing economic and community welfare issues related to Covid-19. His Abu Dhabi visit comes amid evolving geopolitical developments in the Gulf region, particularly in Afghanistan.

READ | 'Afghanistan needs double peace, within & around it': EAM Jaishankar in Raisina 2021

'No such meeting is scheduled with Jaishankar': Pakistan

In Pakistan, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said: “No such meeting is scheduled during foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s ongoing visit to the UAE.” It said Qureshi will meet his counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and other UAE dignitaries.

In a significant move, the Indian and Pakistani armies in February recommitted themselves to the 2003 ceasefire on the Line of Control. The return to the ceasefire was seen as an indication by the two countries to move forward in their ties which were under severe strain since India announced its decision in August 2019 to withdraw the special powers of Jammu and Kashmir.

READ | India will stand with people of Afghanistan: EAM Jaishankar to Afghan counterpart
READ | EAM Jaishankar to visit Abu Dhabi on Sunday

Dear Readers, Republic Bangla is now #LIVE with non-stop breaking news from West Bengal in the run-up to the crucial assembly elections. Tap here to watch.

First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND